These results are unofficial and subject to change.

Here are the results of contested races in the area, including in the town of Hudson, Warren, St. Joseph, Rush River and the village of Roberts. 

For additional results, visit view the St. Croix County precinct report.

Town of Hudson

Chairperson 

  • Tim Foster:1,517

  • Robert Fowler: 1,217. 

Incumbent Rachel Lang ran unopposed for supervisor 2 and received 2,062 votes. 

Incumbent Dan Fosterling ran unopposed for supervisor 4 and received 2,097 votes. 

Town of Warren

Two supervisors elected

  • Debbie Delander: 363.

  • Grace Hoyer: 340. 

  • Matthew Hutera: 166. 

Gene Hanson ran unopposed for town chair and received 474 votes.  

Town of St. Joseph

Chair

  • Theresa Johnson: 889.

  • Darla Meyers: 770. 

Supervisor 2

  • Matt Moore: 987. 

  • Barb Swanson: 587. 

Supervisor 4

  • Chris Marshal: 840. 

  • Ann Sykora: 761. 

Town of Rush River 

Chairperson

  • David R. Jacobson: 148

  • Donald Schumacher: 74

Two supervisors elected: 

  • James Karlson: 167

  • Randy W. Stillings: 123

  • Janie DuBois: 73

Village of Roberts

President 

  • Katy Kapaun: 277. 

  • Timothy Johnson: 166.

Three trustees ran and were elected to the board: Mary Shemon, 336; Brian Tremblay, 320; Peter Tharp, 212. 

