These results are unofficial and subject to change.
Here are the results of contested races in the area, including in the town of Hudson, Warren, St. Joseph, Rush River and the village of Roberts.
For additional results, visit view the St. Croix County precinct report.
Chairperson
Tim Foster:1,517
Robert Fowler: 1,217.
Incumbent Rachel Lang ran unopposed for supervisor 2 and received 2,062 votes.
Incumbent Dan Fosterling ran unopposed for supervisor 4 and received 2,097 votes.
Town of Warren
Two supervisors elected
Debbie Delander: 363.
Grace Hoyer: 340.
Matthew Hutera: 166.
Gene Hanson ran unopposed for town chair and received 474 votes.
Town of St. Joseph
Chair
Theresa Johnson: 889.
Darla Meyers: 770.
Supervisor 2
Matt Moore: 987.
Barb Swanson: 587.
Supervisor 4
Chris Marshal: 840.
Ann Sykora: 761.
Town of Rush River
Chairperson
David R. Jacobson: 148
Donald Schumacher: 74
Two supervisors elected:
James Karlson: 167
Randy W. Stillings: 123
Janie DuBois: 73
Village of Roberts
President
Katy Kapaun: 277.
Timothy Johnson: 166.
Three trustees ran and were elected to the board: Mary Shemon, 336; Brian Tremblay, 320; Peter Tharp, 212.
