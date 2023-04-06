The St. Croix County public safety referendum failed at the polls on Tuesday, April 4.
None of the 42 precincts voted in favor of the referendum, the final tally coming to 17,018 “no” votes and 10,874 “yes” votes.
“We identified a need with our public safety services and went to referendum to give residents an opportunity to have their voices heard,” the county stated in a news release. “We appreciate everyone who took the time to evaluate our request and we respect the conclusion that a majority of voters have reached.”
The referendum called for $3.5 million to fund 8 sheriff deputies; 4 correction deputies; 3 investigators; 2 pre-trial case managers; 2 support staff; 2 deputy clerk of courts; 1 Child in Need of Protection and/or Services, otherwise known as CHIPS, attorney; and 2 mental health co-responders.
“We will continue doing everything we can to enhance the quality of life in St. Croix County and provide for a safe environment for all. The county will continue to revisit our public safety needs and determine the next steps to ensure the people of St. Croix County are supported,” the statement said.
