There were a lot of ways the pair of referendums could have been voted on, but what might have been the least expected, prevailed – the voters passed the $29 million capital referendum, but not the $8 million operating referendum.
On Tuesday, April 4, voters also re-elected Heather Logelin to the board of education, along with Megan Rozowski.
These are unofficial results and are subject to change.
Referendum questions
The $8 million operational referendum did not pass with a margin of 731 votes; 5,958 “no” votes and 5,227 “yes” votes.
The $29 million capital referendum did pass with 5,902 “yes” votes and 5,174 “no” votes. A margin of 728 votes.
Hudson Board of Education
Megan Rozowskiand Heather Logelin were elected to serve on the school board. Vote totals came in at:
Megan Rozowski – 5,170.
Heather Logelin – 5,067.
Randy Lawson – 4,242.
Erin Gerlach – 4,567.
