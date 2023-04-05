These are unofficial results and are subject to change.
The only election surprise Tuesday in New Richmond belonged to Christi Westlund who narrowly missed winning one of the three seats available on the New Richmond School Board by 23 votes.
Turnout for the school board election more than doubled from the 2022 election’s 3,934 to 9,580 for Tuesday’s contest.
The school board canvass will take place on Monday, April 10, at the district office beginning at 10 a.m.
Incumbents Bryan Schafer (2,522 votes) Paul Kolbeck (2,485 votes) and Marilyn Duerst (2,260 votes) held off Westlund for the three school board seats while Aldermen Craig Kittel (338 votes) and Pete Vrieze (234 votes) each retained their seats on the New Richmond City Council.
2,268 or 39% of registered voters voted in the city council election with 572 of those being absentee votes.
City Clerk Michelle Scanlan shared an observation that appeared to occur at a number of polling locations.
“The number of voters unprepared for the referendum questions was very high,” Scanlan said.
That led to longer times in the voting booth and lots of spontaneous research on cellphones and a number of questions election staff could not help with.
