It is National Voter Registration Day. Take four minutes with these four tidbits to prepare for election day, starting with where to register.
1. National Voter Registration Day
"According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote," states National Voter Registration Day's website. The nonpartisan civic holiday encourages everyone to think about registering in advance to prepare for elections.
2. Register to vote
When you reach the home page of My Vote Wisconsin, check first to see if you’re already registered in the state. If not, it’s time to gather some information you’ll need to get your ballot come election day.
There are two options: register online or by mail. To do so online, you’ll need a valid Wisconsin Driver License or State ID Card.
Don’t have one of those state issued IDs? “Eligible Wisconsin voters who do not have a current, valid Wisconsin Driver License or Wisconsin State ID Card may complete the voter registration form and mail or deliver their form to their municipal clerk along with a proof of residence document,” states My Vote Wisconsin.
Enter a few basic yes or no answers, save your voter registration certificate and you’re all set to vote come election day.
3. Registering timeline
Be aware, you will not be able to register to vote online or by mail if there is a local election in less than 20 days. Don’t let that deter you from voting - “you will still be able to register to vote by printing, signing and delivering your registration form, along with proof of residence, to your municipal clerk or your polling place on Election Day,” according to My Vote Wisconsin.
4. Next elections
For more information on when local elections are taking place and where to vote, check your municipalities website:
