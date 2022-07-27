Cost to charge your EV Nobody is enjoying paying anywhere between $4.40 and $4.69 per gallon for gas these days. The cost at these new chargers is $2.50 for an hour of charging, give or take, an eighth of a full charge. That’s about 60 miles per hour of charging. “How much of a charge a car receives in an hour depends on the car and the battery in the car,” Zelenak said. “Factors that can affect the rate of charge are amp level, level of charge to start with and temperature.”

St. Croix County has 185 registered electric vehicles.

Wisconsin, in total, has about 9,000.

That number is bound to grow as President Biden outlined a target goal of 50% EV sales share in 2030.

“President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invest in the infrastructure, manufacturing and incentives that we need to grow good-paying, union jobs at home, lead on electric vehicles around the world, and save American consumers money,” states a White House briefing.

Though around 80% of EV charging is done at home, range reliability partially depends on a network of charging stations, not unlike a network of gas stations.

It's all about accessible infrastructure.

In St. Croix County, there are about 16 public EV chargers, according to the app PlugShare.

Recently, three more were added at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse and White Eagle Golf Course in the town of St. Joseph, and St. Croix National Golf Club in Somerset.

These installations, organized by St. Croix Electric Cooperative, are in partnership with Charge, a newly formed, cooperative run organization in Western Wisconsin, working to make the network of EV chargers a reality.

Electric cooperatives, part of the Dairyland Power Coop in the area, began a round-table discussion about how they could support the EV industry shift

In 2019, Nate Boettcher, CEO and President of Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, took charge of getting the program off the ground. He has and does serve as the president of Charge, which is quickly gaining traction and popularity across the country.

Some of the 93 affiliates are in Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois. Interest from cooperative providers in Florida, Alabama and South Carolina have also proved that Charge’s response is being well received.

“It became very apparent we were really trying to do the same thing,” Boettcher said about the coops.

Charge means that cooperatives don’t need to reinvent the wheel when they decide they’d like to join the network of EV charging and accessibility by installing chagrin stations. To continue to expand the commercial charging infrastructure network, the organization supplies chargers with stickers identifying them as part of the network, social media content to promote availability and educational tools to cooperatives who choose to join.

“It’s been fun to be a part of,” Boettcher said.

Isn't there a shortage of electricity? From Manitoba to Louisiana, rolling blackouts are a high risk this summer as we face extreme heat and the transition from a heavy reliance on fossil fuels. However, the risk isn’t extreme during every hour of the day. Rolling blackouts are caused by peak energy consumption hours, like when everyone is getting home from work, running their dishwashers, cranking up their air conditioning, switching on their lights, etc. That window is typically around 1-5 p.m. And it's not even everyday. The real risk comes during extreme heat when things like air conditioning are working overtime to cool buildings. EV owners will get a solid charge by plugging their car in at 9 p.m. and leaving it overnight, when there is a significantly lower risk for a rolling blackout. Using electricity outside of those peak hours, regardless of what the power is for, is a suggestion everyone can take during those challenging periods.

New chargers

St. Croix Electric Cooperative, a member of the Charge network, installed three new EV chargers in St. Croix County.

Through a small tourism grant from St. Croix Economic Development Corporation for each charger, and significant contributions from St. Croix Electric and Dairyland Power Cooperative, its generation and transmission company, St. Croix Electric was able to partner with property owners of three locations to install these EV chargers.

The goal is to place chargers in well traveled areas where there is something to do while your vehicle charges. That’s what makes the tourism grant so applicable. Having a charger encourages visits from EV owners, not to mention longer stays.

Pierce Pepin is planning on installing four EV chargers at three wineries in the Pierce County area.

“We want people to come from the Twin Cities, stay for one extra glass and charge a little longer,” Boettcher said.

Since charging takes longer than filling a tank of gas, and they are harder to come by, placing the chargers in locations where entertainment is available is a motivating factor for many EV drivers.

Just like gas powered vehicles may take regular, mid-grade or premium gas, electric vehicles take in electricity in a few different ways.

EV chargers come in one of three charging levels: Level I, Level II and DC fast charging. Each requires a unique infrastructure.

Level I is fairly ineffective, as it connects to conventional outlets. Users will likely only get three to five miles of range for every one hour of charging.

DC fast chargers will provide nearly a full charge in less than an hour, but are much more expensive.

Since 80-85% of charging takes place at home, level II chargers are a good inbetween option, charging EV batteries fully overnight. These are the types installed by St. Croix Electric.

On top of the types of charging, there are a few different plugs used to connect to EVs.

The three installed in Hudson and Somerset include two 80 amp universal plugs, meaning they will charge nearly any electric vehicle, CEO and President of St. Croix Electric Cooperative Brian Zelenak said. Tesla owners will likely have an adaptor that will allow them to use the charger also.

The challenge for EV owners comes with the way their homes are wired. Most residential buildings are not equipped to have an EV charger plugged right in. This can require a visit from an electrician and a hefty bill, yet is an essential part of being an EV owner.