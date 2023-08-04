Ellen Denzer retires from St.Croix County after 35 years on Friday, August 4.
Over the past 11 years, Denzer acted as the community development director, overseeing planning and zoning, land, water, parks, recreation and recycling.
Responsibilities like writing, or re-writing, ordinances, grants, comprehensive plans and organizing community outreach programs were just a few of the items on Denzer’s to-do list.
Denzer began working for the county as an assistant planner in community development in 1988, previously working as a community journalist.
As a UW-River Falls alum in journalism and agriculture, Denzer had her eyes set on reporting the news. Covering weekly stories on St. Croix County, she quickly became familiar with local matters.
After being asked to apply for the assistant planner position, Denzer made the decision that would last her a successful three decades.
“I think I was [asked to apply] just because I'm good at making connections. I'm good at connecting with people and listening. Then translating that into information that people can understand,” Denzer said.
Upon jumping on board, Denzer had her work cut out for her.
One of her big projects starting this position was coordinating the construction of a new government center.
“It took a lot of back and forth for about two years before the county actually moved forward,” she said.
In 1993, the present government center was successfully built and ready to start anew in its fresh space.
Carrying forward with firsts was the first clean sweep event, a countywide recycling event that brings awareness to the importance of caring for the environment.
“And it happened on a day in April, where there was sleet, snow, rain and bitter cold. It really was a miserable day. But yet we went way over budget, there was complete, solid support for it,” Denzer said.
Another big project was the 1990 census redistricting, which was all new to Denzer.
“Of course, I ended up doing it back when you did it with pencil, colored pens and paper,” Denzer said. It took a tremendous amount of public outreach.”
Not to mention that when she started she had to work with a manual typewriter, eventually working with one of the first computers the government center purchased.
As times and technology progressed, redistricting became less of a hassle. And for Denzer, she was fortunate enough to go about the redistricting process as a county employee five times.
For Denzer, as times go on productivity and achievements continue.
Of the list of proud moments in her career, it includes the writing of a comprehensive plan.
According to the St. Croix County website, the plan details “an inventory of community assets and issues to determine the local needs, set goals and priorities and develop a guide for action.”
The plan was successfully adopted in 2000 after being passed by one vote.
“It was a really big deal,” Denzer said. We're very proud of it.”
Adding to the list of changes is the update of the zoning ordinance. Prior to Denzer’s work, the plan hadn't been updated since 1978.
“It's a touchy thing to do from a political point of view,” Denzer said.
Since becoming the director of community development, Denzer and her team executed two comprehensive revisions.
“I'm very proud of the fact that I have a great staff who really makes a difference. They do so much,” she said.
With the assistance of Denzer’s team, they were able to kick-start and improve an ongoing list of parks and outdoor spaces throughout St. Croix County.
Places like the Blue Star trailhead, Glen Hills Park and Homestead Parklands are just a few of the seemingly countless projects that Denzer had a large role in their development.
When Denzer took over as director, the county made about $140,000 a year in camping revenue. Within the past three years, they have made over $400,000, with the number of campers increasing by over 100% in the past 10 years.
“So a lot of that has to do with providing more and better facilities, but it also is letting people know what wonderful gems our parks are and get them out there.”
As a leader in the county’s land and zoning, it involves legal setbacks.
In 2017, Denzer was a part of — and won — a U.S. Supreme Court Case, Murr v. Wisconsin. The case succeeded in its mission of government restriction in environmentally sensitive areas.
On Friday, August 4, 2023, Denzer finished her last day as community development director, and an employee of St. Croix County.
“I'm looking forward to relaxing,” Denzer laughed. “And continuing to be involved in my community.”
Denzer advises St. Croix County to “keep getting public input.” St. Croix County residents care about the environment and want to enjoy it for as long as they can, Denzer explained.
Denzer also advises residents to guide themselves with a simple question: “Am I doing the right thing?”
The same question that pushed Denzer to have a longstanding, successful career in making her county a better place.
