Following the 1899 cyclone, Sylvester S. Beebe and his brother Walter W. Beebe constructed the original two-story brick building at 307 S. Knowles Ave. consisting of 40 rooms on the upper floors and a furniture store, mortuary and drug store on the first floor.
Walter operated the mortuary and furniture store while Sylvester ran the hotel and drug store.
The building saw additions in 1907, 1912, and 1921 and a substantial remodel in 1942.
Following the remodel, the hotel, furniture and drug store became the Lowry Hotel and Cafe.
The businesses were handed down from Walter to his son Lawrence and eventually to Jim and Sharon Beebe in 1963.
Beebe handed over operation of the funeral home and furniture store toBrian Young and Jodie Bakken-Young in January 2008.
In 2018, Bakken-Young broke ground on a new facility up the road at 728 S. Knowles, clearing the way for sale of the building at 307 S. Knowles to the city of New Richmond.
The next chapter for 307 S. Knowles has yet to be authored by the city and its development partner Gerrard Corporation.
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com
