After approval from the Plan Commission on July 11, the Hudson Common Council voted at its July 17 meeting to amend and pass a conditional use permit that effectively ends work to redevelop the former Norlake Building into a new home for Operation Help, Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs and other small, local nonprofits.
These two nonprofits that provide resources to the community have worked for over a year to find a co-location, applying for a conditional use permit for the old Nor-Lake building located at 727 Second St.
"The decision is very disappointing," Kris Knott, Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs Board President, said. "The project had tremendous backing from volunteers, funders, churches, partner agencies and others. We worked with the city for nearly a year and put hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars in professional services addressing questions or concerns raised by the city. The final decision by the Council after the favorable review by the Plan Commission last week caught us by surprise."
Council rezoned the property at the meeting but did not approve the conditional use permit as recommended by the Plan Commission.
“The Conditional Use Permit as passed and recommended by the Plan Commission would have allowed Operation HELP and the Hudson Backpack Program to provide emergency financial assistance, basic needs resources and food for local residents on an appointment basis with no drive through distribution,” a press release from the organization states.
As recommended by the Plan Commission, the conditional use permit would have placed multiple restrictions on the organizations.
Operations would have been restricted to business hours, Monday through Friday.
The conditional use permit would be reviewed every year for the first five years to ensure the intensity of use fell within reasonable limits. This measure stemmed from staff concerns that the space would not be suited for food distribution.
“As far as the food distribution goes,” Alderperson Lynn Wakefield. “I don’t think we have the right to say what we think might happen… They’re asking for a conditional use permit…I think they have the right, with the recommendation from the plan commission, to make that work. And if they don’t, then we address that.”
Council Member Randy Morrissette’s amendment was passed to prohibit the Hudson Backpack Program from operating any food programs out of the building. The Conditional Use Permit was passed with the amendment, 4 to 2.
“I want to acknowledge that I support 110% what they do is important for our community,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette said. “But I also strongly believe that it is not the right spot… because I believe it is going to be that much in need, I think there is a better place for it.”
A decision by the nonprofit organizers to pursue alternative plans, if any, has not yet been made.
"Obviously the Backpack Program and food activities were integral to the project we proposed to the city," Operation Help Board Chair Bjorn Nesvold said. "The project can't move forward with the conditions the city has placed on it."
The Under One Roof initiative intended to bring the complementary services of Operation Help and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program together, making it easier to provide resources to community members in crisis.
In the application process, City Attorney Nicholas Vivian said the Plan Commission was trying “to determine whether this is the right location for the use that’s been described.”
In a May 25 letter to the editor, Knott outlined several reasons why this building was chosen:
19,000 square feet provides enough space for several nonprofits.
The building has a parking lot with 26 spaces.
The downtown location provides ease of access to major transportation routes.
The top floor of the building is a commercial rent space, bringing in income for the building.
The building sits in a “buffer zone” between residential and commercial areas, and the project fits within the scope of the goal of this zone.
City staff, however, have their own list of concerns. City Planner Tiffany Weiss said the intensity of the proposed use, specifically in regard to the amount of vehicle traffic and parking, does not fit the space.
At the June 6 plan commission meeting, Knott outlined a new appointment-based scheduling system that would allow them to limit traffic from food pickups by only permitting 12 appointments every hour. The organization also estimates that only 25 people will be in the building at any given time.
“We don’t really feel that this would alleviate our concerns either,” Weiss said at the June 6 meeting.
