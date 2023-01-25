Inmate Brian Fern, 55, was taken into custody in Washington County, Minnesota shortly after he escaped on temporary release in St. Croix County.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Fern's electronic tracking device had been tampered with, allowing him to escape, according to a recent sheriff's office news release.
Fern had been granted privileges by a judge allowing him to leave jail to work during incarceration. With his granted privileges, Fern was let out to search for work through the Justice Support lobby at about noon on Tuesday, according to a sheriff's office report. He was on foot, with plans to make a few stops nearby, apply for jobs online and make phone calls.
Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, and taken back into custody on Jan. 24, 2023.
It is unclear what led to his recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.