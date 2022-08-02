Though not a Hudson City Council vote, the Town of Hudson board voted at its work session, Monday, Aug. 1, to withdraw from the Hudson Area Joint Library, 3-1. This decision would take effect in January 2024.

“We are still waiting for some information coming in from the Department of Revenue,” Mayor Rich O’Connor said as he informed the council of this vote at the regular meeting on Monday.

Alderperson Joyce Hall asked that Library Director Shelley Tougas be invited to an upcoming meeting and the library be a topic of conversation.

The ongoing issue of funding has been tricky, but should one or more municipalities withdraw, the avenue for resolving those complications becomes vastly different.

Ethics review

In May, the council city heard the input of Jerilyn Jacobs of Crivello Carlson S.C. Attorneys and Counselors of Law on the ethics code, following the city's first ethics complaint and subsequent complaints earlier this year. Her opinions were based on extensive knowledge of ethics-related law and research about other municipalities codes, both large and small.

Council member Sarah Bruch requested these recommendations be revisited, moving forward with action to change the code this past Monday, Aug. 1.

A motion was made by Alderperson Randy Morrissette following discussion to move forward with staff's recommended changes of verbiage, an addition of an ethics complaint form to the policy and an expectation of open sessions and public hearings of the ethics committee.

Feedback Bruch has heard from community members was that of an inability to uphold impartiality, which was not addressed in this approved motion. The above changes will be sent back to staff for updating before appearing before the council again for final approval.

Bruch and Hall voted against this motion, both having voiced additional requests and concerns throughout the discussion that were not included in the motion.

One of the options presented by Jacobs was a stand-alone committee whose role is to address complaints, something Hall and Bruch saw as a necessary divide between colleague and fellow council members when addressing ethics complaints received.

For Hall, who was the subject of a recent ethics complaint, it was uncomfortable to be scrutinized by her colleagues, she said, who sit both on the finance committee and the council.

Her opinion is that an independent committee is necessary, though doesn’t need to be actively on standby, as council did acknowledge ethics complaints to, hopefully, be far and few.

“More often than not, I see stand-alone committees and I see committees with odd numbers,” Jacobs told the council back in early May.

Currently, the finance committee serves as the ethics committee. There are four members, and it is chaired by the mayor.

“Most large municipalities have a dedicated ethics board, with a typical seven-member board,” Jacobs wrote.

One positive factor in favor of the creation of an independent Ethics Committee is that it would eliminate the possibility of a conflict or the appearance of a conflict should any issue involving a member of the Finance Committee or issues directly impacting the Finance Committee arise.

While the city’s present code provides for the recusal of any Finance Committee member who is the subject of an ethics violation complaint, concerns regarding influence and objectivity – or seeming influence and the possibility of lack of objectivity – remain.

Understandably, issues involving ethical concerns may only arise on occasion, if at all, which could result in an Ethics Committee being largely dormant.

“I just have a lot of confidence in the people who were elected to serve and the people who are sitting here today,” Council Member Joy Knudson said. “I am not leaning towards having a separate committee for that reason.”

Despite the long-winded conversation that has spanned the first half of the year, not everyone sees issues with the ethics code.

“I think the process worked,” O’Connor said. “I don’t understand why we are looking for a solution to a problem that, in my opinion anyway, doesn’t exist.”

Mayor, council replacement policy

In the recent past, it has been a challenge for the city to fill vacant council seats. Primarily, the council has struggled to decide whether to appoint a representative to fill the seat vacated prior to term completion, or hold a special election. Four votes were necessary, of the five remaining council members, to move forward with either option.

“You have a quirky ordinance,” City Attorney Nick Vivian said. “It’s legal gymnastics to get back to it.”

A majority is required for ordinances, resolutions and appointments, which is four of six council seats. Any fewer and it is no longer a majority.

The city asked the council to review the policy and vote on a proposed draft. Policies are open to be changed, should future councils wish to alter it.

The draft adds time frames for either special election or appointment, and also adds the mayor as a voting member in the process.

Council members Bruch and Hall voted against moving forward with this policy, after Hall expressed a desire to have until the following council meeting to sit on it.

The updated policy will include as follows:

When a council member or the mayor vacates their position prior to term completion, remaining council members will be notified. Staff will then publish a notice, announcing the vacancy, inviting qualified applicants to submit a letter of interest and supporting documentation.

Four weeks following the posting at the subsequent council meeting, current members will review applications during open session, voting to appoint one of the applicants. Applicants must meet all requirements necessary to be elected to the position.

Approval of the appointment requires four votes of those current council members and the mayor who are in attendance. Currently seated council members applying to fill the remainder of a vacant mayor seat will excuse themself from discussion of the appointment.

The city shall hold a special election to coincide with either the spring or fall elections for the replacement if the vacancy occurs with more than nine months remaining in the term. If the vacancy occurs with less than 90 days remaining in the term, it will be allowed to remain open.

Anyone appointed shall be seated at the regular council meeting immediately following the meeting in which the appointment was made.

Diversity Committee

Bruch asked for an update from council members to provide an update on how appointments for the diversity committee are coming. Ultimately, the council has been receiving few applicants for this committee, which is barely a year old.

District 3, particularly, had no applicants, but Knudson is calling for any interested parties in her district to reach out. However she, as did others, voiced concerns of the structure and parameters of the committee.

The common ground found by the council was that there needed to be more direction for the committee.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves also added that he believes many of the ordinances that may need to be reviewed through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion would be best suited for a professional third party, as opposed to placing that responsibility on a committee.

“For us not to have a diverse people on this committee is a travesty,” Morrissette said.

For the mayor, he’s hesitant to appoint “proxies” for diverse groups and would be more inclined to appoint people of diverse groups to serve, though he just hasn’t seen the interest or the applications.

“Once again, I'm wondering if we’re in an area right now where we are looking for solutions to a problem that may not exist,” he said.

The mayor said he has had many conversations with diverse populations in town who see Hudson as a welcoming community, a sentiment not echoed by others.

The conversation about the Diversity Committee is set to continue at an upcoming meeting. No action was taken.

Quick hits