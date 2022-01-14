A committee of Hudson Common Council members is recommending censure of a colleague for comments made at a Dec. 6 meeting.
The Ethics Committee unanimously voted to recommend a call for Joyce Hall to apologize to John Kraft for the comments.
If Hall does not offer an apology at the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, the council should censure her for the comments.
The council members appeared uncomfortable as they discussed the situation.
“No one wants to be here tonight,” Mayor Rich O’Connor said as the Finance Committee sat as the Ethics Committee on Jan. 13. The committee was to review an investigation report and determine a recommendation to the Common Council regarding Kraft’s ethics complaint against Hall.
Council members Bill Alms, Randy Morrissette and Sarah Bruch sat on the committee, as well as Mayor Rich O'Connor.
Hall asked the council not to approve Kraft as an election worker at the Dec. 6 Common Council meeting. Kraft was one of a number of people considered for certification as poll workers. Usually this vote is rubber-stamped by the council with no discussion.
However, Hall made a number of comments outlined in an attorney’s investigative report on the complaint. She said that Kraft should not be appointed due to past actions.
“I agree with you that it’s… it wasn’t a easy decision to make but due to some of the… a lot of
the… public information that John has put out I just feel very uncomfortable approving him as a… [interrupted by Alderman Morrissette]… It is due to the inappropriateness of his Facebook Pages and his Website Pages.”
Hall did not have specific examples at the meeting. When O’Connor asked if she had examples, she said:“not with me, but I’ve seen it… can’t unsee it.”
The investigative report continues: “Later Hall elaborated on her concerns: “Is there behavior that, we think that should…keep someone from becoming an… election judge. So for example… at one of our meetings he was wearing white supremacy ... clothing… He also is calling for… civil war… I just…this is just inappropriate behavior.”
During the Ethics Committee meeting, City Attorney Nicholas Vivian outlined the sections of the ethics code reviewed by attorney Lida Bannink in her investigation.
The question in front of the committee, he said, was whether statements made by Hall at the Dec. 6 council meeting violate the city's ethics code, as alleged by Kraft.
Kraft’s complaint alleges that Hall’s comments failed to meet the requirement “that public officials be independent, impartial and responsible to the people, that the public have confidence in the integrity of its government, and that public officials observe in their official acts the highest standards of morality and to discharge faithfully the duties of their office regardless of personal considerations, recognizing that the public interest must be their prime concern and that their conduct shall be above reproach so as to foster respect for all government.”
“This is new territory for me,” Alms said. “For me, it's a tough one.”
No testimony was given at this meeting. Bannink’s investigation was conducted prior to the committee gathering and discussed by the committee.
Vivian said the investigation goal was a review of the statute, the ethics complaint and provisions of code, in an independent and impartial manner, with no oversight from the city.
In her report, Bannink did not render an opinion on the validity of the complaint.
Early in the meeting Thursday evening, Bruch made a motion to recommend dismissal of the complaint, but it died for lack of a second.
“Hall was acting in public interest,” she said. “All the evidence we saw surrounding this episode affirms that those were the intentions… I feel she has honored what the code of ethics has called for.”
The remainder of the meeting was spent discussing a course of action.
“I don’t see that I did something wrong here,” Hall said toward the beginning of the discussion. By the end of the hourlong meeting, Hall said “I acknowledge the criticisms and acknowledge my lack of preparation and apologize for that.”
The council members on the Ethics Committee agreed that, in the future, it would be a best practice for council members to note objections from constituents and request to table the issue, opting for discussion at subsequent meetings, particularly if there was not sufficient preparation time to review and research incoming concerns.
This pertains specifically to concerns or criticisms about Hudson residents and taxpayers.
