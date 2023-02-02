An ethics complaint was filed in December against St. Croix County Board Supervisor Bob Feidler, according to a news release from the county. The county ethics board found no probable cause to support the allegations and dismissed it on Jan. 31.
The complaint was filed on Dec. 16 by Darla Meyers, resident of the town of St. Joseph and candidate for town of St. Joseph board chair.
The written complaint against Fiedle alleged that he violated the open meetings law and chapter 90 of the St. Croix County Code of Ethics by,
Speaking with members of the public protection and judiciary committee outside the county boardroom at the Government Center on Dec. 1 before a committee meeting.
Contacting committee members in an email suggesting modification of language of a resolution to be heard by the committee.
Leaning over during the meeting to make an inquiry to the chair of the county board after the resolution was addressed on Dec. 6.
The St. Croix County Ethics Board is composed of three independent non-elected residents of St. Croix County.
