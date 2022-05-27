This year in Pierce and St. Croix counties, the St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition is going big to increase awareness of dementia and fight the stigma.
Dementia friendly awareness week is June 12-16. Locally, the week will include two events, both free to the public.
Music By Heart
The first event is the annual Music By Heart celebration. The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, in Hudson’s Lakefront Park Bandshell. The Whitesidewalls Rock N’ Roll Revue will be playing and encouraging all to join in dancing, singing and socializing with others. Music will be used to bring together all ages and abilities to share this community awareness event.
Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket.
Vendors will be at the event to share resources and information. Booths open at 11:45 a.m.
In case of inclement weather, updated information will be posted on the coalition's Facebook page.
The Remember Project
The second event is a memory care play by The Remember Project. It will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. There will be vendors with resources for living well with dementia and a boxed meal will be served prior to the play.
"Fortune Cookies," by Bonnie Dudovitz, is a theatre production that addresses the concerns around memory loss and allows the opportunity for community conversation about resources, supports and the importance of continued purpose and participation in things we are passionate about throughout our lifetime.
The play follows Mona, a high-energy entrepreneur who always has a project on the front burner. She is the life of the party and her enthusiasm is both funny and charming. Mona admits that she has treated other people with dementia in the same way that she fears they might treat her.
“My mother has dementia and has been in a memory care facility for almost four years,” said Dudovitz, who is based in the Twin Cities. “She was always afraid of ending up with dementia, as are so many people, especially when they see it around them.”
“Our ultimate goal,” said Danette McCarthy, founder of Remember Project, “is to assist community members and leaders consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Registration is required for the play. Register online on Eventbrite, or call Amy Luther at 715 273-6780.
The coalition will continued its annual recognition of Dementia Friendly Sunday on the second Sunday in June. The organization has invited local churches to participate in recognizing people living with dementia and their caregivers. Churches have been provided resource materials and are encouraged to consider a dementia friendly service on Sunday, June 12, or another day of their choosing.
Services may incorporate familiar hymns or readings, or a message about ways that a church can support those living with dementia and their care partners. The faith community may also consider hosting a caregiver group, memory café or modifying service opportunities so that persons living with dementia can continue to actively contribute to their church.
The coalition has been acquiring sponsorships for these events so that they are all free to the public. All ages are invited to join the music, theatre and interactive opportunities to learn about dementia.
For those interested in joining the St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition, contact Kimberly Bauer at 715-381-4411 or Kimberly.Bauer@sccwi.gov.
