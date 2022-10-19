With 22 days before what many believe might be the most consequential midterm election in U.S. history, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road making campaign stops in New Richmond, Cumberland, Bayfield and Rhinelander on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The smell of fresh coffee and doughnuts made for a warm welcome at Evers’ first stop at New Richmond Area Ambulance and Rescue.
A host of city officials accompanied Evers and Director Matt Melby on a tour of the station where Evers learned where the funds awarded to the service through the EMS Flex Grant Program and Funding Assistance Program (FAP) will impact the ambulance service.
New Richmond Area Ambulance was one of 442 Wisconsin licensed emergency medical services (EMS) to receive funds through the EMS Flex Grant Program.
The EMS Flex Grant Program consists of $12 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed to states to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 plus an additional $20 million allocated by Evers to help narrow the gap between the $32 million available and the $63 million requested in the more than 400 applications Madison received.
Earlier this year Evers allocated a one-time supplemental investment of $8 million to the Funding Assistance Program. That resulted in each awardee receiving a supplemental grant of $24,390 in addition to their regularly allocated grant.
New Richmond Area Ambulance is scheduled to receive $35,225 in flex grant funds and $31,637.42 in Funding Assistance Program funds.
Grants can be used for things such as new emergency service vehicles, durable diagnostic medical equipment, immobilization equipment, patient transport equipment, medical and personal protective gear, emergency operations including training required to maintain licensure or upgrade service level, response equipment including training required to operate the equipment and staff recruitment and retention.
Melby told Evers that not all of the money has been received yet, but the funds that have arrived have been timely.
“The first part of the grant has been helpful just for obligations. Reimbursements have gone down a little bit for us. Part of that is just due to people not having insurance, people not being able to pay. So that money’s been helpful. We haven’t ordered anything yet from that flex grant because we haven’t got that money yet, “ Melby said.
One of the pieces of equipment Melby hopes to purchase is a new transport ventilator, a piece of equipment that got a workout during the pandemic.
“We want to go with 2020 technology. Different style of vent, very easy to use, touch screen, more reliable, more comfortable for patients. We want to help the hospital as much as we can. We had a lot of vent-type patients during the pandemic and we’re still seeing some just not quite as often. We need to have better technology to take care of our patients,” Melby said. “The new vent’s going to cost $24,000.”
Evers complimented Melby on his operation.
“When you’ve got an operation like this, you should feel really proud. People in this area, they’re getting top quality service. Great facility,” Evers said,”Thanks for your good work, appreciate that.”
Aside from the impact of flex grant funds, the hottest topic in the ambulance bay was shared revenue.
Evers made an example of public safety.
“My top priority in the next budget is sharing revenue. It’s been a zero increase for a long time. If you look at public safety, just by itself, the actual amount of money has gone down from the state, I think 9%. The costs have gone up around 16%. That’s a 25% difference right there,” Evers said.
But if Evers is reelected and is able to swing a few votes across the aisle, things could begin to change starting with the $5 million surplus.
“We have a $5 million surplus right now in Madison, and it's going to grow in the next fiscal year. We’re working hard this next budget to make sure we get shared revenue,” Evers said.
After years of futility, Evers believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“The good news is, it seems to be something that is bipartisan. Actually, I talked to some Republicans just the other day, and I think we can finally get something done,” Evers said.
If he does succeed, cities like New Richmond and school districts around the state stand to benefit.
“So two things. First priority is sending money to municipalities, shared revenue, we have to do that and second of all is public schools. We’ll get an increase for them. We need to do it and we’ve got the money,” Evers said.
