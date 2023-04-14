Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek paid a visit on Thursday, April 13, to Northwood Technical College’s New Richmond campus to tour the school’s brand new mobile welding lab and training robotics.
Both programs were funded with the help of a nearly $10 million in Workforce Innovation Grants that Gov. Evers awarded to Northwoods Technical College in June 2022.
The mobile lab, housed in a customized semi trailer, was developed as part of the college’s Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions initiative designed to upskill both unemployed and underemployed workers by providing advanced manufacturing equipment and on-site job training opportunities particularly to underserved communities.
The lab features an office and eight individual welding booths where students can practice a variety of welding skills hands-on. Employers can also rent the lab to provide continuing education to upskill their employees.
The college’s commercial driver license program provides the drivers for the new mobile lab as part of their training.
The mobile welding lab’s first official stop will be the Turtle Lake Reservation of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin where it will host an eight week training session beginning on April 17.
The mobile lab will provide a valuable resource for existing workers looking to further develop their skills as well as young people just starting their careers.
The governor used Thursday’s stop to reinforce his commitment to long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce challenges and promote workforce development across 22 counties in Wisconsin’s northwestern, northern, northeastern and eastern regions.
The grant to Northwood Technical College was part of $19.5 million in grants shared with Lakeshore Technical College and the Wisconsin Forestry Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as part of the Governor’s Workforce Innovation Grant program.
