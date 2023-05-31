Former New Richmond Middle School English teacher Sarah Gibson’s life has been on hold since March 24, 2022, when she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of exposing a child to harmful material in St. Croix County District Court.
On Thursday, May 25, 2023, before a gallery filled with family and friends, St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham acknowledged the support shown for Gibson particularly from her fellow educators noting that he himself had once considered a career in teaching.
“I do not question your love of teaching,” Needam said.
However, Needham went on to point out that, despite her sincere dedication and obvious compassion for her students, there are distinct boundaries a teacher must respect with regard to personally interacting with their students and in Gibson’s case “those boundaries were broken.”
“Your days as a teacher are over with,” Needham said.
Months of efforts to suppress evidence discovered in the initial search related to the case were denied by Judge Needham on January 12, 2023, setting the stage for a two day jury trial that had been scheduled to begin on May 24.
A last minute negotiation between Gibson’s attorney Anglea Olson and Assistant District Attorney Michael Becker on May 18, led to the cancellation of the jury trial and subsequent plea and sentencing hearing on May 25.
Citing evidence in forms of photos, a video, nearly daily messages on Instagram and letters sent to the victim indicating a desire to see the victim outside of school, Becker stated there was “strong evidence of guilt.”
On count 1, exposing a child to harmful material felony, Class I, Needham found the defendant Gibson guilty and accepted an Alford plea on the defendant’s behalf.
On count 2, exhibit obscene material to a minor misdemeanor, Class A, (second offense), Needham found Gibson guilty and accepted an Alford plea on the defendant’s behalf.
On count 3, exhibit obscene material to a minor forfeiture, Class A, (first offense), Needham found Gibson guilty and accepted an Alford plea on the defendant’s behalf.
Sentence
On count 3, Needham ordered Gibson to pay court costs totaling $114.50.
On count 2, Needham sentenced Gibson to A/W one year of probation.
On count 1, Needham deferred judgment and ordered three years in a diversion program under the supervision of the district attorney’s office.
Conditions of probation are:
No contact with New Richmond School District except as a parent.
No contact with BJAD or family.
No intentional contact with males under age 18, except in a supervised setting.
Social media at the direction of an employer.
Participate in the Restorative Justice program.
Pay supervision fees.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty to an offense while maintaining a claim of innocence. Legally it is treated the same as a guilty plea by the court.
Needham reminded Gibson that an Alford plea recognizes the same standards as a normal guilty plea. Should she fail to comply with the diversion program, the original criminal penalties could still be applied.
In a tearful statement, Gibson acknowledged the painful truth that she had in all likelihood forfeited her chance to ever teach again. She apologized to the victim and the New Richmond Middle School. She also thanked all the students she had the privilege to teach, her friends and family and especially her husband.
Needham ended the proceedings by presenting the sentence of probation as an opportunity and challenging Gibson to prove by her actions going forward that her conviction was an anomaly, the exception to an otherwise impactful teaching career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.