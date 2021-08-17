HUDSON — Construction crews will be working over extended hours on Highway 35 between Division Street and Lake Mallalieu.
The Hudson Common Council approved the extension of work hours to be 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. for this section of work. The extension allows the contractor to minimize the amount of time that portion of Highway 35 is closed, City Engineer Dean Chamberlain said.
The road, which has been under construction most of the summer, will be closed between Division Street in Hudson and South Street in Hudson starting Monday, Aug. 23. During this time there will be no access between Hudson and North Hudson on Highway 35. Traffic will detour across Minnesota on I-94, north toward Stillwater and back over into Wisconsin again. The access is set to reopen on Friday, Sept. 3.
The extension was approved with the condition that staff has the authority to revoke the extension if they receive complaints.
Hudson Physicians medical complex approvals
The council approved a conditional-use permit, final plat and final development plans for a Hudson Physicians medical office complex on Hillcrest Drive.
The three-story building will offer outpatient services for the locally owned Hudson Physicians. It is planned to have 12 medical offices and 631 parking spaces.
Hudson Physicians has held neighborhood meetings and worked to address concerns around buffering and landscaping with neighbors, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.
Three-year mayoral term
Council Member Paul Deziel brought forward discussion on changing the mayoral term from two years to three years.
Doing so would provide more stability for local government, Deziel said.
It would also make it more accessible for all council members to run for mayor, he said. Currently Districts 2, 3 and 4 are always up for election at the same time as the mayor. Wisconsin statute does allow candidates to run for two seats, meaning a candidate could run for both mayor and council member.
Attorney Tom Loonan said he has worked with other cities who have gone through the process of extending terms. The one thing to consider is when it would go into effect, he said, suggesting it happen pursuant to the next election rather than extending a current term.
Mayor Rich O’connor said he isn’t advocating for the change, but in his experience it would make sense. He agreed the term becomes a fairness issue for council members, as giving up a seat or having to run for two seats is an added difficulty. The three seats that are not up for election at the same time as the mayor have each run for the office at one time, he said.
The change would also provide any opportunity to get things done more, O’Connor said.
“Every council member that’s here knows it’s a learning curve, the more you learn the tougher your job gets,” he said.
Approval of the change would require a two-thirds vote from the council. The mayor would not, therefore, serve as a tiebreaker in the decision.
Deziel said he sees it as a systematic change. He said he did not want any decision that night, but asked for council to think on it.
Stageline Road apartments predevelopment
The council approved a predevelopment agreement with Lincoln Avenue Capital Management, LLC for Section 42 low-income townhomes west of Coach Light Drive and North of Stageline Road.
The predevelopment agreement is the first step in the process, and does not bind the city to the project, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said. Discussion and review of zoning, development plans and more will still be upcoming.
Lincoln Regional Vice President Kevin McDonald said the location is ideal for what they’re proposing
Bouchea apartment plans
The final development plans for Bouchea Apartments on the northwest corner of Hanley Road and Old Highway 35 were approved.
The proposal includes 65 units in a three-story building.
Massage business ordinance
The council approved an ordinance on massage businesses that will add teeth necessary to address any potential prostitution or human trafficking activity taking place in these businesses inside the city.
