42-year-old Tyler Abel was fatally shot and killed by officers from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and New Richmond Police Department responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:46 p.m. on the night of June 6.
During a chaotic 16-minute exchange, law enforcement officers on the scene attempted to reason with a clearly angry Abel repeatedly declaring their desire that no one including Abel’s children (asleep in the house) or fellow officers be hurt or killed. Abel responded with profanity-laced exchanges repeatedly telling officers they would have to shoot or kill him and that he would “rock” or “smoke” them if they entered the house. As Abel emerged from the house, with what turned out to be a pellet gun in his hands, officers simultaneously yelled for him to put his weapon down to no avail. Seconds later, Abel fell to the floor after taking four rounds from officers’ weapons.
An officer-involved death investigation (OID) was subsequently performed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at the request of St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson.
In a statement issued on July 18, based on the evidence, as reviewed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DA Anderson declined to appoint a special prosecutor to review the evidence and found the officers were “justified in using lethal force for self-defense and defense of other officers,” thereby closing the investigation.
Following DA Anderson’s determination, the evidence reviewed during the OID investigation was released to the Star-Observer in a heavily redacted format.
The following statements were released on behalf of Tyler Abel’s family.
“Tyler Abel had no prior mental health diagnosis. Unfortunately, Tyler consumed alcohol while taking a prescribed medication that can amplify the effects of alcohol. He was, by all accounts, incapacitated at the time of shooting.”
“While the events leading up to Tyler’s death are not flattering, it is obvious he was impaired and not understanding the situation. The family does not believe they were in danger from Tyler; the boys were sleeping in their beds. Within 16 minutes, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the New Richmond Police Department chose to use deadly force when other options existed. The officers could have released the K-9, used their tasers, deployed pepper spray, used a bean bag gun, or could have waited for the negotiator. Instead, they engaged Tyler, shot, and killed him within a matter of minutes.”
“Unfortunately, none of the body cameras catch the critical moments before Mr. Abel is shot to death. What the body cameras do show is moments after Tyler is shot, every single officer comes together in a huddle then they all manually mute their body camera audio. The video(s) shows the officers talking, but no audio can be heard. This continues through the rest of the night. Every single officer manually mutes their audio with every conversation between officers. The only assumption that can be made is that the officers did not want the Family or the Community to know what they were saying moments after they shot a fellow corrections officer.”
“Then after fatally shooting her husband, the officers apologize to Kelly Abel and describe their senses as “heightened” due to the recent shooting of St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising one month earlier.”
“An event like this, teaches the community that the last thing we should do is call law enforcement for help. The officers have destroyed generations of Abels with their choices.”
“Tyler Abel was a magnet; he connected with everyone. The five-hundred people that stood up for him at his funeral was a drop in the bucket compared to the number of people he touched. He was a family man, first. He loved his boys, his wife, his family, and friends. He was proud to serve the community as a corrections officer and loved the outdoors. This world was better with Tyler Abel in it, and he will not be forgotten.”
When asked whether the Abel family intended to pursue any legal action related to how any of the law enforcement agencies responded to the crisis and subsequent death of Mr. Abel on June 3, 2023, their response was, “The Abel family is considering all options.”
The Star-Observer received the following statements from St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik and St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson in response to the statements made on behalf of the Abel family.
DA Anderson:
I understand the family’s anger, and that they want to blame someone other than their deceased loved one for what happened. Tyler Abel’s death was tragic. But, the body camera footage and the 911 call paint a clear picture. The victim was terrified of Tyler Abel on the 911 call, and she specifically said, crying, “I’m really scared,” and she said that he had not hurt anyone “yet.”
Law enforcement on scene wanted to wait for a negotiator and wanted to avoid a confrontation. When they saw Mr. Abel through the window with a rifle, they moved the perimeter back further. Mr. Abel can clearly be heard on the video threatening to shoot officers. Law enforcement wanted to send in a K9, but Mr. Abel also said he would just shoot the K9. Law enforcement could not leave a hostile, armed suspect in a home with two children, so they could not leave the scene. The sole reason law enforcement could not utilize a negotiator is because Mr. Abel forced the confrontation when he walked out of the house with the rifle and pointed it at officers. His decision took away other options law enforcement would have had.
The investigative file including the body camera footage and 911 call are public records. All officers on scene had body cameras and microphones activated throughout the incident, including through rendering life saving measures. I am confident that any objective, reasonable person who reviews the evidence would conclude that the officers did all they could to try to resolve the situation peacefully; but, tragically, Mr. Abel forced the outcome.”
Joint statement provided by Sheriff Knudson and Chief Yehlik:
“Both agencies are dedicated to transparency. As part of this commitment, we are providing you with copies of the 911 audio call from Ms. Abel and the redacted body camera footage of Deputy Sergeant Chase DuRand, Deputy Freddie Mangine, Deputy Ben Trebian and Officer Katie Chevrier. After you listen to the audio of the 911 call and review the body camera footage, we believe you will see a clear picture of what transpired on June 3, 2023. Any loss of life is tragic and our condolences go out to all those impacted by this tragedy.
As law enforcement, we take the preservation of life seriously. On the date of this incident, law enforcement was called to assist citizens who were in danger. Law enforcement responded according to the information provided to us and acted in a manner to protect those in danger. After a thorough independent investigation, which was conducted by two separate District Attorneys, it has been determined that the officer-involved shooting was justified.”
