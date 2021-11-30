“Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement,” states givingtuesday.org. “In the United States, GivingTuesday is locally-led in over 240 communities, networks and coalitions.”
Like many things, GivingTuesday started as a simple idea. In 2012, GivingTuesday was born and incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. It is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement, bringing millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity every year on Nov. 30.
“Despite the pandemic and economic crisis, donations hit record highs in 2020: Giving Tuesday reported that total giving in the US alone reached $2.47 billion, a 25 percent increase over 2019. Almost 35 million people participated,” reported Vox.
How to participate
Here are some ideas you might consider:
Share kindness with your neighbors
Volunteer virtually or share your talents
Give your voice to a cause that matters to you
Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health
Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back
Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.
Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday
Share how you give with #GivingTuesday.
