Awards at Pleasant Pasture Farm Animal Sanctuary are presented every year in January for the preceding year.
Inspiration Award: by Warren
Alli, Mila, Brooklynn and Ava
This award goes to an individual, family or organization that most inspired us to live up to our mission/vision and reach for the stars. You are a welcome light to the animals and humans alike
Hands-On Award: by Marge
Gina Klatt and Jada Bennett
This award goes to an individual, family or organization that was there for the nitty gritty, sometimes poopy day to day operation of the Sanctuary. Their cheerful, giving attitude brings a smile to animal and human faces alike.
Compassionate Action Award
Walter Phernetton
This award goes to an individual under the age of 18, that has engaged in compassion inspired work to benefit the Sanctuary or the Sanctuary animals in a powerful manner.
You are an inspiration, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for such a compassionate heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.