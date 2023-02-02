2023 Fat Bike World Championship

The start of the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, Jan. 28, in New Richmond, WI. 

 Tom Lindfors

Air temperature -3, wind chill -9, competition 300 plus, winning First Place at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship, priceless. 

New Richmond resident Chris Stevens did his community proud by winning the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship in his own backyard at the New Richmond Golf Club on Saturday, Jan, 28.

Stevens covered the four lap, 24 mile course in 1 hr. 30 min. 41 sec.

Stevens is well known in the world of fat bike racing having taken second place twice at the worlds competition in 2019 and 2020 in Crested Butte, CO, and again in 2021 in Pinedale, WY. 

He finished in 4th Place last year in 2022 when the world championship was held for the first time in New Richmond, a feat he was primarily responsible for. 

How sweet was it to finally win it all and to do it at home…

Other local riders to make it onto the podium included Bee Furlong from River Falls and Kesha Marson from New Richmond who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Women’s Elite Race and Thomas Olek from Roberts who finished in 4th in the Men’s Elite Race.

Stevens and members of his cycling team Big Ring Flyers joined volunteers from the community to put in hundreds of hours preparing the race course and working with the team at 45th Parallel Distillery to produce Winter Fest to keep folks fed, fueled and entertained throughout the weekend.

While the golf course hosted more than 300 competitors for the championship race along with a fun race and the first ever eFat (electric) Bike race on Saturday, 45th Parallel hosted a weekend long vendor expo featuring the top brand names in the sport along with live music nightly, food trucks, kids and adult circuit races and a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.

All in all, It was an impressive weekend proving that even sub zero temps were no match for the energy and entertainment generated when fat bike racing and award winning spirits join forces.  

