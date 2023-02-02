Air temperature -3, wind chill -9, competition 300 plus, winning First Place at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship, priceless.
New Richmond resident Chris Stevens did his community proud by winning the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship in his own backyard at the New Richmond Golf Club on Saturday, Jan, 28.
Stevens covered the four lap, 24 mile course in 1 hr. 30 min. 41 sec.
Stevens is well known in the world of fat bike racing having taken second place twice at the worlds competition in 2019 and 2020 in Crested Butte, CO, and again in 2021 in Pinedale, WY.
He finished in 4th Place last year in 2022 when the world championship was held for the first time in New Richmond, a feat he was primarily responsible for.
How sweet was it to finally win it all and to do it at home…
Other local riders to make it onto the podium included Bee Furlong from River Falls and Kesha Marson from New Richmond who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Women’s Elite Race and Thomas Olek from Roberts who finished in 4th in the Men’s Elite Race.
Stevens and members of his cycling team Big Ring Flyers joined volunteers from the community to put in hundreds of hours preparing the race course and working with the team at 45th Parallel Distillery to produce Winter Fest to keep folks fed, fueled and entertained throughout the weekend.
While the golf course hosted more than 300 competitors for the championship race along with a fun race and the first ever eFat (electric) Bike race on Saturday, 45th Parallel hosted a weekend long vendor expo featuring the top brand names in the sport along with live music nightly, food trucks, kids and adult circuit races and a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.
All in all, It was an impressive weekend proving that even sub zero temps were no match for the energy and entertainment generated when fat bike racing and award winning spirits join forces.
1 of 25
45th Parallel Distillery produced Winter Fest in conjunction with the 2023 Fat Bike World championship to keep folks fed, fueled and entertained throughout the weekend.
(L-R) Winners in the Women's Elite Class at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship: 4th Place - Erin Ayala, 2nd Place - Bee Furlong, 1st Place - Sonia Mattson, 3rd Place -Kesha Marson, 5th Place - Rebecca Sauber.
Winners in the Men's Elite Class at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship (L-R): Nathan Long - 5th Place, Thomas Olek - 2nd Place, Chris Stevens - 1st Place, Steve Marshall - 3rd Place, Chase Sams - 4th Place.
45th Parallel Distillery hosted a weekend long vendor expo featuring the top brand names in the sport along with live music nightly, food trucks, kids and adult circuit races and a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.
45th Parallel Distillery produced Winter Fest in conjunction with the 2023 Fat Bike World championship to keep folks fed, fueled and entertained throughout the weekend.
New Richmond Chamber
Even racing as a raccoon did not insulate competitor Tim Skinner's beard from the elements during the Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Volunteer, Tina Patten, dressed like a devil to bring her own heat to the frozen Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Oddly enough, Tina's husband and race director, Russ Patten, decided to rely on a higher power to keep him warm during the championship race, Saturday, at the New Richmond Golf Club.
Tom Lindfors
Kyle Robinson (L) and Kevin Full (R) make last minute adjustments to Full's fattie ahead of the World Championship race, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Members of the Fountain Valley School Race Team, (L-R) Gunnar Mason, Jackson Wood and Sydney Villers awaited the start of the Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Racer Gunnar Mason indicated he was smiling underneath his gear ahead of the start of the Fat Bike World Championship in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Bee Furlong (R) eventual 2nd Place finisher in the Women's Elite Race, fist bumps racer, Jenn Jereczek (L), before the start of the Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Fat Bike spectator, Eamonn Casey, came well-prepared with beer, coffee, Jameson and Bailey's to cheer on friends at Fat Bike World Championship in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Fat bike racer, Hannah Erickson, felt confident taking on the frozen World Championship in her bar mitts Saturday in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
12-year-old Avery Barbeau was looking forward to competing in his first Fat Bike World Championship with his uncle, Lee Hewitt, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
The start of the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, Jan. 28, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
The start of the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, Jan. 28, in New Richmond, WI.
Tom Lindfors
More than 300 racers competed in the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship at the New Richmond Golf Club, Saturday, Jan. 28.
Tom Lindfors
A group of elite racers led more than 300 competitors on the first lap of the Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Yeti, Brian Burns, headed out on the fist lap of the Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, at the New Richmond Golf Club.
Tom Lindfors
No Fat Bike World Championship would be complete without a couple strips of candied bacon. (L-R) Vince Kaiser and Jen Dietzler.
Tom Lindfors
Thanks to hundreds of hours of work by volunteers at the New Richmond Golf Club, racers enjoyed a fast course in prime condition for the Fat Bike World Championship.
Tom Lindfors
An exhausted champion, Chris Stevens crossed the finish line at the Fat Bike World Championship in first place with a winning time of 1 hr. 30. min 41 sec.
Tom Lindfors
Fat Bike World Champion Chris Stevens with his wife Amy at the finish line Saturday in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Racer, Tanner Olek, earned every icicle on his frozen beard after completing the 24 mile Fat Bike World Championship, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Sonia Mattson from Burnsville, MN, won the Women's Elite Race at the Fat Bike World Championship in 1 hr. 50 min. 05 sec., Saturday, in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
(L-R) Winners in the Women's Elite Class at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship: 4th Place - Erin Ayala, 2nd Place - Bee Furlong, 1st Place - Sonia Mattson, 3rd Place -Kesha Marson, 5th Place - Rebecca Sauber.
Tom Lindfors
Winners in the Men's Elite Class at the 2023 Fat Bike World Championship (L-R): Nathan Long - 5th Place, Thomas Olek - 2nd Place, Chris Stevens - 1st Place, Steve Marshall - 3rd Place, Chase Sams - 4th Place.
Tom Lindfors
45th Parallel Distillery hosted a weekend long vendor expo featuring the top brand names in the sport along with live music nightly, food trucks, kids and adult circuit races and a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values as low
as 20 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.