NEW RICHMOND – Apparently New Richmond Regional Airport was actually a local general aviation airport until a recent upgrade by the Federal Aviation Administration officially recategorized it as a regional airport. The sign was just ahead of its time.
The New Richmond City Council heard a report about the airport at its July 11 meeting.
In order to qualify as a regional airport by the FAA, the airport must:
Be located in a metropolitan statistical area
Have 10 or more domestic business flights per year in excess of 500 miles (actual count for 2021 was 407 business flights over 500 miles)
Have 1,000 or more instrumental flights per year (actual count for 2021 was 1,568)
Have at least 100 based aircraft (actual count in December of 2021 was 220)
Being classified as a regional airport means qualifying to receive more grant money each year for airport projects.
The new upgrade officially starts with the airport’s fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2023.
WisDOT has recognized the airport as a corporate and transport airport since the mid 2000s.
If you have questions or want to learn more about the newly classified airport, stop out for the weekly Wednesday cookout at noon in the business aviation hangar.
Quick Hits
- The council approved the purchase of three Howard three-phase transformers through Irby for $39,416.
- The council approved the purchase of three single phase transformers through B & B Transformer for $115,650.
- The council approved purchasing a supply of primary 15 kV cable to last the electric utility through 2023 from Irby for $155,256.
