The Kiwanis Club of Greater Hudson, in conjunction with the U.S. Army Career Center in Hudson, conducted their fifth annual ‘Fill a Humvee’ food drive at County Market.
The generous support of the community resulted in raising over $5,700, plus many pounds of nonperishable food items being donated to the St. Croix Valley Food Bank.
The St. Croix Valley Food Bank supports 62 food pantries in St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties.
