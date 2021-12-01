The Kiwanis Club of Greater Hudson in conjunction with the U.S. Army Career Center in Hudson, held its fifth annual food drive to benefit the St. Croix Valley Food Bank, Nov. 12-14 at County Market.
The “Fill a Humvee” event generated more than 400 pounds of food donations along with $4,100 in monetary donations, exceeding their record-breaking event in 2020.
Many thanks to the residents of Hudson and the surrounding area, with special thanks to County Market for allowing us to set up at its location. The community’s generosity is amazing.
For every $1 in donations, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank can purchase the equivalent of $8 in food. All proceeds went directly to support the Food Bank and over 41 food pantries in the immediate area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.