Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. in the village of North Hudson, went up in flames around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, and has extensive damages, according to the Hudson Fire Department.
Upon arrival, Hudson Fire Department crews observed fire from the front windows and roof of the building. Due to concerns that the roof may collapse, fire crews started fighting the fire from outside the building.
Crews moved inside to extinguish the final flames after evaluating the building conditions.
Kozy Korner was closed at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries, according to the Hudson Fire Department.
The building, on the other hand, was left with extensive fire, heat and smoke damage. The adjoining laundromat sustained water and smoke damage.
Kozy Korner owners posted on Facebook on Monday around 8:30 a.m., addressing their customers and the devastating news:
As many of you know, early this morning Kozy Korner caught fire. We are so thankful nobody was hurt. My wife and I are devastated and our heart goes out to our many staff members affected by this tragedy as well. We do not have answers as of yet and will update as soon as we find out any details. Thank you to all the concerned customers and surrounding businesses that have reached out & posted kind words. We are all in shock right now, but we are strong. We will get through this.
Damage estimates are near $350,000, according to the fire department news release.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but it is under investigation.
Hudson Fire was assisted by St. Joseph Fire, River Falls Fire, Roberts Fire, Lower St. Croix Valley Fire and Bayport Fire.
