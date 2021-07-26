Here's what to know for the week ahead:
New Richmond Interim Fire Chief
The New Richmond Police and Fire Commission will meet for a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday.
The commission will host a closed session to appoint a candidate for the Interim Fire Chief position.
Police Voices in the Valley
The Hudson Area Public Library continues its Voices in the Valley series with an event featuring area police officers.
The event will be from 6-7 p.m. at Hop & Barrel. The discussion will also be streamed on the library’s Facebook page.
Hudson Comprehensive Plan
The Hudson Comprehensive Plan Steering committee will review a draft of the full plan at a meeting at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Committee members will give feedback on all components of the plan for final amendments. Once amendments are made, the committee will forward a recommendation to the plan commission.
Art in the Park
The New Richmond Friday Memorial Library will host Art in the Park starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Children will be guided through an art project that coordinates with a country from the world. This week the event features Japanese Koinobori.
Register for a time slot in order to attend at newrichmondlibrary.org.
Hudson School Board Work Session
The Hudson School Board will meet for its monthly work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
