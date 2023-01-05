Fire destroyed the home of Tyler and Britni Ross early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, in the town of Somerset.
Somerset Fire and Rescue responded to a report of flames in a basement at 1:22 a.m.
According to Fire Chief Travis Belisle, upon arriving at 1702 41st Street in the Somerset, deputies found the building fully engulfed in flames.
Weather and poor road conditions hindered the response to the fire.
Occupants of the building, Tyler, Britni and Kayden Ross were safely evacuated.
“Two parties were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. They were not transported,” Belisle said.
Somerset Fire and Rescue received assistance from the St. Joseph, New Richmond and Hudson fire departments as well as Lakeview Ambulance, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and county maintenance crews.
Friends have started a gofundme campaign to assist the family at: Britni and Tyler Ross.
