After two busy years, two participants were sworn in as court appointed special advocates for Children, or CASA, in St. Croix County.

With leadership from various individuals, the past few years have been a whirlwind of meetings, paperwork and passion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Yvonne Larsen and Dawn Lane took an oath with Judge Scott R. Needham with a promise to fulfill the role of an advocate. Neeham and his fellow St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman were essential in establishing CASA of St. Croix County.

Get involved or donate to CASA of St. Croix Visit the website, casastcroix.org/, for more information. Call, 715-245-9773, or email, dhaider@casastcroix.org, Executive Director Dustin Haider if you’d like to donate.

CASA is a national nonprofit, present in 49 out of 50 states, that brings qualified and compassionate adults into a child’s life, particularly children facing the court system. This adult fights and protects the safety of the child, while simultaneously providing them with a continual, reliable relationship.

“The Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates Association champions the needs of abused and neglected children by providing trained volunteers who advocate for the child’s best interest in court,” Wisconsin CASA states.

Children who have a CASA volunteer in their corner are shown to be more likely to pass school classes, have a plan for permanency and will spend less time in foster care.

There are seemingly no downsides. The positive impact on children explains itself.

It’s also a financial investment. One year of CASA advocacy costs less than one month of foster care.

In April 2018, Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill allocating funding for Wisconsin CASA to expand.

As it expands, CASA needs more volunteers. Each advocate in St. Croix County is paired with just one child, fostering the commitment to their wellbeing.

There are just a few requirements to become an advocate. Advocates must:

Be 21 years of age or older.

Pass a criminal background check.

Participate in 30 hours of training.

Dedicate one hour a week to the child an advocate is paired with.

“As an advocate, you have the opportunity to change a child's life,” President of the CASA of St. Croix County Corporation and Chair of the Board Roy Sjoberg said.

Right now, more than 90 children in St. Croix County are in need of a court-appointed advocate. Because of Larsen and Lane, two children will be provided one.

Larsen was determined, not only to be an advocate with CASA, but to be the first volunteer.

Two years ago, she caught wind of an attempt to bring CASA to St. Croix County.

She joined the board of directors and attended every meeting. Larsen had just one stipulation. The minute the organization began recruiting and training volunteers, she would step down from the board.

Since it’s not allowed for a board member to be an advocate, Larsen chose the work with children over the organizational leadership of CASA.

“I grew up in a family with generational alcoholism,” Larsen said. Knowing the feeling of being alone as a child, Larsen has dedicated much of her life to advocating for children.

After spending hours reading and on training calls, Larsen and Lane were sworn in.

“I feel well prepared to serve as an advocate,” Larsen said, though she admits she has areas of strength and areas she’ll continue to work on. Part of the advocate program ensures accessibility to training each year, which is individualized to the advocate’s points of potential growth.

There are about six more advocates in the program with the intention of finishing training and beginning to work with children. With a goal of having 50-60 advocates, CASA of St. Croix County could use your help to serve the greatest number of children.

CASA of St. Croix County Executive Director Dustin Haider will continue to train new volunteers and organize the program.

“I’m kind of trying to work myself out of a job,” Haider joked.

He and the rest of the CASA volunteers are on their way to making significant changes in the lives of children in the county.