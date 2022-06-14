Many things got postponed due to the pandemic, including First Presbyterian Church of Hudson’s celebration following the completion of mortgage payments.
On March 23, 2020, the last payment was due and paid.
Over two years later, on Sunday, June 5, the congregation gathered to celebrate this monumental achievement.
A “mortgage paid” banner was created in celebration and the congregation of all ages ran through it on Sunday, June 5.
They then threw pieces of the banner into the fire in a symbolic “mortgage burning.”
The 167-year-old congregation purchased a property after its inception in 1855 on Third and Orange streets.
“It served us well for many, many years,” longtime First Presbyterian Church member Kay Harkcom said.
After 150 wonderful years in the original building, the congregation built and moved into its current location, 1901 Vine St.
The plot of land had been donated by a previous member of the church with only one stipulation: the land be used to build a church.
So that’s what the Presbyterian congratulation did.
Arriving at 1901 Vine St. on a beautiful summer day, you might hear the birds chirping, surrounded by greenery. Behind the building is a labyrinth, snuggled into the earth, providing a place to find peace for all, as well as a garden that provides produce to the Hudson Food Shelf.
The new facility has allowed the church to grow partnerships with the community, like Bridge for Community Life and the Women, Infant and Children program (WIC).
Paying off the mortgage was monumental for the congregation as was building its location on Vine Street.
“It opens up a lot of annual funds,” the Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams said.
In the first year of having these available funds, the church was able to hire the Rev. Lora Burge as the family and intergenerational ministries coordinator.
Programming with the Hudson Area Public Library will begin this summer where stories will be shared in the First Presbyterian garden, Burge said.
The church will offer continued learning opportunities for members of all ages.
The question Burge asks herself and the church is “how can we engage the whole community and grow together?”
Wrapping up payments on the mortgage will allow for that question to be answered in creative and engaging ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.