Five people were stabbed by an assailant while tubing on the Apple River Saturday afternoon July, 30, just upstream from the Highway 35/64 bridge, near Mile Post 9 in Somerset Township.
Deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3:47 p.m. of several people being stabbed on the river.
Upon arrival, deputies found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections. They were joined by people on the scene in providing immediate medical care to the victims. The suspect had fled the scene and was presumed to still be armed with a knife.
Additional emergency service providers responded to the scene to render aid and assist in the search for the suspect.
According to information released by the Sheriff’s Office, “Two of the victims were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and two were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. The fifth victim was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota, where he was pronounced deceased.”
The suspect was later identified by several witnesses and apprehended by law enforcement without incident while attempting to exit the river at Village Park, 110 River St., Somerset, Wisconsin.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as a 52-year-old male from Prior Lake, Minnesota. He is currently in custody in the St. Croix County jail. His name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges expected on Monday.
The deceased victim is a 17-year-old male from Stillwater, Minnesota.
At last report, the other victims are all in stable condition with injuries ranging from serious to critical from stab wounds to the torso / chest areas.
The victims include a 20-year-old male from Luck, Wisconsin; a 24-year-old female from Burnsville, Minnesota; a 22-year-old male from Luck, Wisconsin; and a 22-year-old male from Elk River, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.