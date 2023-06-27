St. Croix Valley Opera will perform in Hudson on July 13 as part of the city of Hudson’s Concert in the Park series.
At the Lakefront Park bandshell, the group plans to perform a mix of popular contemporary music, folk, opera and musical theater starting at 7 p.m. After being founded in 2018, the group intends to expand into more cities in the St. Croix Valley and highlight local artists.
After achieving successful careers as both vocal performers and coaches, founders Megan Wagner and Obed Floan returned to Minnesota and the St. Croix Valley.
Despite being world travelers, founders — and husband-wife duo — Wagner and Floan have roots in the St. Croix Valley.
Wagner grew up in Chisago City and would drive to Hudson after church on Sundays. Both completed master’s programs at the University of Minnesota, during which they worked as vocal coaches in Stillwater schools.
After working in Europe and various locations throughout the states, Wagner and Floan returned in 2018 with a new goal.
“We wanted to put down roots and start an opera company to give back to the community,” Floan said.
In 2019, they hosted their first big event — Opera on the River at Lowell Park in Stillwater, Minnesota.
“It was a major smash hit,” Floan said. “The city loved it. It was great.”
At Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, the Sing in the New Year event was another success.
With its growing notoriety in the community, the head of the master’s of business administration program at Augsburg University picked St. Croix Valley Orchestra to participate in a program where graduate students provided a five-year plan to local nonprofit startups.
The opera company had momentum and a plan to carry it through the incoming years.
“We have all this wonderful planning and success going into this and, then, the shutdown,” Floan said.
As with other events and activities, musical entertainment, as it is traditionally done, was put on pause during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 — so were the organization’s plans.
At the same time, the opera company found success in the unconventional, novel entertainment landscape formed to operate during restrictive policies aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Within weeks of the shutdown, St. Croix Valley Opera hosted its first live, online event, featuring a Stillwater graduate. Floan believes that they were one of the first companies to begin hosting home concerts in the nation.
“We were so young and small and agile,” Floan said. “We were able to go ahead and really make those pivots the way that larger companies couldn’t.”
During 2020, St. Croix Valley Opera built on their relationship with Minnesota Public Radio, streaming their events to a larger audience of listeners.
In August 2020, they streamed their second Opera on the River concert on MPR. Floan said over 10,000 people watched the event live.
While their company continued to expand, the shutdown still impeded their growth.
“We were kind of hoping that we would have been doing full stage productions of operas,” Floan said.
Post-shutdown, the young company is trying to refocus on the goals it previously set out to accomplish.
Its summer program is in the process of growing, doubling in enrollment this year.
“We really want to build our Summer Vocal Institute into an actual summer program and make it be longer than just five days,” Wagner said.
The organization plans to continue its English opera Theater for Kids program. Floan and Wagner hope to perform the shortened 40-minute version in the schools as a form of outreach and then put on the full-length show for adults and families in the community to view.
At the bandshell, however, St. Croix Valley Opera will still be putting on a variety concert that Floan believes will be family friendly and enjoyable by everyone.
“We’re trying to grow and connect on both sides of the river,” Floan said.
At the concert, the opera company plans to feature the winning artist from their vocal competition, on July 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Despite founding the organization, Wagner will also be performing for the first time with St. Croix Valley Opera.
Its flagship Opera on the River event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 in Lowell Park.
“Last year, we had over 1,000 people come, and this year we’re hoping to double, if not triple it,” Floan said.
More information can be found at scvopera.org.
