The Phipps Center for the Arts presents Rights of the Child Community Forum, a free event on Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.
Registration is currently open to attend in-person or via Zoom.
In conjunction with the Forum, the Phipps is partnering with the St. Croix Valley Food Bank on a food drive in the Phipps lobby Feb. 7-19.
The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food items during that time and forum participants are especially encouraged to bring items when they come to check in for the event.
This effort is meant to highlight the fact that 24% of children living in the four-county region (Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix) are experiencing food insecurities and to help SCVFB better meet their needs.
Inspired by an exhibition of paintings and digitally designed posters by artist Moira Villiard titled “Doublethink: Rights of the Child," on view in Gallery Two at The Phipps through Feb. 27, the Community Forum is an opportunity for community leaders, educators, parents and guardians, and youth to come together, share perspectives, learn from one another and make connections across difference.
Learn about the origins and history of human rights from Moira Lynch, Professor in the Department of Politics, Geography and International Studies at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls; listen to Villiard’s insights into the research she conducted while working on the exhibit; and participate in breakout sessions with fellow community members to make connections to the issues impacting the wellbeing of children in the St. Croix River Valley.
Leave with a deeper understanding of the issues impacting children’s lives and actions you can take to make a difference.
Breakout sessions will be facilitated by community members from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.
Learn more about the community forum, including biographies of the speakers and facilitators, as well as a list of partners who are supporting the event through participation and advocacy online.
This project received funding from the St. Croix Valley Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin. It was funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.