West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP) has recently released the results of their latest Community Needs Assessment, giving comprehensive data about the current needs and concerns of low-income individuals and families across seven counties in west central Wisconsin.
Among the results, food and nutrition was identified as the factor that had the most impact on low-income households over the past year, with employment/income ranking second and physical health third.
West CAP conducts a Community Needs Assessment every three years to gather feedback from low-income individuals residing in their service area, which includes Barron, Chippewa Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
The survey is a requirement of the Federal Community Service Block Grant of which they are a recipient, and it asks about a variety of topics including housing, transportation, health, employment, education and food/nutrition services. The results help the agency and community partners gain a deeper understanding of the area’s current needs in order to adjust and improve programming to meet those needs. Focus groups were also held to gain a deeper understanding of survey results.
The report was completed by a total of 156 community members who reported an income level at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level, and 27 community partner participants. Catalyst at the University of Wisconsin Stout was chosen to administer and analyze the results of the household survey. Some of the assessment findings include:
47% of respondents were unable to afford fruits and vegetables each week this past year.
34% of respondents have been or have a household member who has been homeless.
47% of respondents indicated that they were moderately or extremely concerned about paying for utility bills, which ranked highest in housing-related needs.
58% of respondents indicated moderate or extreme concern about their own mental health, with 38% indicating an extreme concern.
40% of respondents indicated ‘yes’ to either themselves or family members being a victim of domestic violence.
45% of respondents indicated concern about being able to afford car services/repairs.
Results also include responses to legal-related needs, financial literacy, childcare needs, as well as results of the Focus Group discussions. All of the responses were aggregated, and results are presented within a full report available on the West CAP website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.