After eight years serving the community of Somerset at St. Anne’s Parish, the Somerset Community Food Pantry has grown out of its space. On Monday, April 4, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new location.
Grace Place, born into a space at St. Anne’s Parish in 2002, needed a larger space and moved in 2014, a sign of the change of times and the economy, said Mary Williams, president of the Somerset Community Food Pantry board of directors.
The goal of Grace Place is to fulfill the need for short-term housing for families in western Wisconsin. Part of its services included a small food pantry and school backpack program, but it took those to its new location in New Richmond, in 2014.
This left an unmet set of needs in the Somerset area.
“Need is often right in your backyard,” Williams said.
“According to United Way’s statewide ALICE study, which utilizes income data from the American Community Survey, there are 731 households in Somerset Village and Township that are living at or below the basic cost of living for our county,” Scott Berget, Somerset Community Food Pantry treasurer, said. “That is 39% of households in Somerset Township and 23% of households in Somerset Village.”
Enter the Somerset Community Food Pantry.
It took many of the original partnerships and more to found the new nonprofit under the same roof as Grace Place had once been. The food pantry continued the backpack program and expanded the food pantry, growing over the past eight years.
Those at the pantry knew there was great need in the area, but the pandemic brought up food insecurity numbers even more, catapulting a relocation process.
“Was there value in the pantry in 2014? Yes,” Williams said. COVID-19 made it more apparent, she continued.
In 2019, the pantry board of directors worked with the Village of Somerset to purchase a lot, 700 Rivard St., to buy a piece of property for a new pantry for $1.
The new location is strategically located near other community essentials, like the post office, dentist and a day care center.
The initial goal was to work with Hartman Homes and Anitzberger Designs to break ground in August 2021, but it was decided that enough funds had not yet been raised. The design and contract work of the two businesses has been a crucial part of the relocation process.
Come Monday, April 4, with a goal of opening this fall, the Somerset Community Food Pantry broke ground.
The new pantry location will expand many of its already substantial offerings, working to create a “normal” shopping experience.
Currently, the pantry has been delivering food to THUG House (a homeless shelter for teens) located in Somerset, the Senior Apartments (near Christ Lutheran) and providing all the backpacks for the school's backpack program for families with school aged children.
The pantry has a goal of offering educational classes on food planning and preparation, helping customers figure out how to “turn [the food pantry] shelves into healthy meals,” Williams said.
The board is grateful for the existing support from the community and looks forward to expanding partnerships with volunteers, organizations, businesses and everyone in between.
Before the pantry can achieve this goal and its other ones, it must complete its capital campaign.
As of groundbreaking day, the pantry had raised $388,000, but anticipates the end dollar amount to be more than its initial $400,000 goal.
Donations are currently being accepted at somersetfoodpantry.org/test.
