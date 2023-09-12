The St. Croix County Sheriff’s office will be hosting a fundraiser for their “Take Action. Honor Kaitie.” non-profit organization, which will honor Deputy Kaitie Leising. The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at La Pointe, 710 Spring St., Somerset, Wisconsin.
Take Action. Honor Kaitie.” will have multiple silent auction items available, along with food and beverages.
The event — and organization — is led by a team of community volunteers, some of whom include retired St. Croix county Chief Deputy Cathy Borgschatz, retired St. Croix county jail captain Karen Humphrey and lead chaplain for St. Croix County Sheriff’s office and community pastor Larry Szyman.
“Our goal is to honor Kaitie and to serve those who remain behind,” Szyman said.
Following the death of Leising while on duty in May, the Hudson and St. Croix county community rallied to raise funds to carry on Leising’s legacy and support law enforcement officials.
The organization’s goal is to raise $600,000 to achieve three initiatives:
•Build the St. Croix county Fallen Officer memorial installation at the government center to honor fallen officers.
•Support Leising’s family and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard traveling to Washington D.C. to the Law Enforcement memorial ceremony in May 2024.
•Provide emotional wellness training to St. Croix county law enforcement officers and their families.
Of the initiatives, Borgschatz is looking forward to the emotional wellness training, which for her, has been in the works for over 10 years.
The St. Croix County Chaplains Corp, one of which includes Szyman, listens and supports local law enforcement and their families.
“I can say that, because of Kaitie, there is probably a greater need and we knew we needed to bolster what Larry [Szyman] and the chaplains had already been doing,” Borgschatz said.
“And I think there’s so many people that are so disheveled emotionally by what we’ve been through, that they’re looking in a manner [for mental health resources] that they haven’t previously,” Szyman said.
Humphrey, who began her work with the county in 1984, is relieved to hear that more officers are seeking out such resources because for the majority of her career, most officers didn’t discuss the emotional hardships that came with their work.
The “Suck it up, buttercup,” sentiment reigned true for Humphrey and her colleagues.
“There was no thought to check in with people,” Humphrey said.
As part of this initiative, a mental health professional will work with officials on patrol, leadership staff and their families so everyone can come together. This work will begin late October to early November.
The leaders and volunteers of this cause spread their message and earn their funds through attending local parades and festivals like Hammond Heartland days, selling shirts and promoting their sponsorship program.
“Event sponsorships” are individual or corporate sponsors that donate a certain amount and will be acknowledged at the events. The levels of giving range from $250 to $1,500.
“Corporate sponsorships” are corporations that have donated a minimum of $2,500 and will be recognized at events and memorialized on a plaque near the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Sheriff's Office.
Another large part of their success is the community’s support for this cause.
“It’s heartwarming. It’s really neat to see” Humphrey said.
Recently, a 7-year old from Baldwin presented a $1,165 check to the organization-the funds came from a successful lemonade stand.
“There’s really a lot of support for law enforcement in St. Croix county,” Borgschatz said.
The organization will be hosting another fundraising event from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Rooster’s Roadhouse, 1767 County Road T, New Richmond, Wisconsin.
The organization has more information that can be found on their website, honorkaitie.com/, and Facebook page, “Take Action. Honor Kaitie.”
