It’s spring of 1970 and then University of Wisconsin River Falls senior, Glen Schreiber is tending bar at a local hang out spot. Majoring in journalism and political science, it seemed that working in a newspaper was the next logical step for Schreiber.
In comes Willis Miller, owner of the Hudson Star-Observer who, at that time was, going on 30 years at the paper. Miller was on the lookout for an up and coming reporter, and a good drink too, and asked Schreiber to join the Star-Observer team in a couple months time.
“Sure,” Schreiber replied.
From then on, the two became fast friends, employer, employee, mentor and mentee.
Early mornings and late nights, even later nights if there was a lively city council meeting to cover, was the name of the game.
While they worked hard, the two played hard. Brandy Manhattans was the beverage of choice for the pairing and a fine meal at a fine restaurant to celebrate a day’s work of community journalism.
From coin collecting, trading and buying stock to engaging with history were all things that then, 22 year-old Schreiber didn’t think twice about now became hobbies since befriending Miller.
“Everyone liked him. And he was interesting,” Schreiber said in a recent interview.
In 1972, Schreiber covered a career highlight of a story - Lyndon B. Johnson at the Bertelsen banquet. Yes, the former President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson.
Jim Bertelsen, local Hudson legend and football star, at the time recently finished his career at the University of Texas and was drafted to play for the then Los Angeles Rams.
Thanks to a shot in the dark letter to LBJ by Darrell Youngberg, the president made his appearance in support of Bertelsen’s accomplishments.
One of the greeting faces to the former president was none other than Star-Observer publisher himself Miller.
While this was shocking and jaw-dropping for Hudson residents, it wasn’t surprising for Schreiber.
“He had friends everywhere, from the dregs of society to the most prosperous people,” he explained.
Covering the event that night is something that is still a highlight for Schreiber in his long career in the newspaper industry.
With Miller’s love for history - do the Historic Hudson column and St. Croix Historical Society ring any bells? - Miller gifted Schreiber with the first printed edition of the Observer, which dated back to 1854.
Schreiber quickly had it framed with care and it’s currently hanging in his Iowa home.
Fast forward to 1984. Miller is looking for a way out. He wanted to do something else and appeared to be burned out from the tirelessness that is the news industry, according to Schreiber.
Who else to turn to than his prodigy, and seemingly right hand man, Schreiber.
Questions loomed about buying Miller’s share of the company to Schreiber busting down banks for a chance at a loan, but yet it wasn’t worthwhile.
Other reporters, longstanding reporters, some may say elders of the Star-Observer, weren’t kind to the idea of a young guy becoming publisher.
To maintain the peace, Miller pushed away Schreiber from purchasing his share. In response to Miller, Schreiber left the Star-Observer in 1984.
Schreiber went on to become the publisher of the Pocahontas Record for 12 years and then became the owner of the Dayton Review that eventually closed its doors in 2017.
Now, in his 70s Schreiber looks back on his time with the Star-Observer with fondness and an adored nostalgia for what Hudson was and continues to be; a lively area with good people in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.