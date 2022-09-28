There are moments, made even more inspiring and moving by the divisive times we live in, that remind us how powerful and meaningful and important generosity is.
Last Tuesday night, Sept. 20, was one of those moments.
In just a matter of 15, maybe 20 minutes, a room full of caring, compassionate people by the simple act of raising their hands in response to a challenge by Tyson Lybeck, chair of the New Richmond Area Community Foundation board, raised more than $24,000 to fight food insecurity in their backyard.
“Tonight we’re going to make a difference in hunger. The money raised will be leaving our foundation doors and going directly to local nonprofits to address food insecurity,” Lybeck said.
Within minutes, $2,500 pledges by Mike Montello and Elaine Anderson unlocked a $5,000 anonymous match getting Lybeck’s challenge off to a $10,000 start on its way to raising more than $24,000.
The demonstration of generosity at the end of the evening reinforced the words of New Richmond Area Community Foundation Executive Director Margret Swanson to begin the evening.
“Many of you are here as donors and fund holders. The kind of investment you make through your funds, through your donations, that stay in New Richmond and benefit New Richmond is really remarkable. Since I started my job five years ago, I am reminded over and over again what a philanthropic community New Richmond is and has been for more than 40 years through the work of the foundation and through a lot of other ways that we see that are expressed in community support,” Swanson said.
Swanson reported that the foundation had awarded $41,215 in 23 grants to support community needs during the foundation’s most recent fiscal year.
Among the many ways to support community nonprofits, Swanson reminded audience members that the Save to Give utility savings program ends this October with up to potentially $25,000 in matching funds being made available to three local nonprofits, Will’s Playground, Five Loaves Food Pantry and the New Richmond High School SOAR farm program.
Lybeck told audience members that a $50,000 donation raised the foundation’s endowment to $400,000 enabling it to distribute $18,000 annually. He noted that the foundation had raised $50,000 in the past year for its most flexible granting tool, the community needs fund.
New Richmond City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld joined Teresa De Young in telling the story of Will’s Playground, a fundraising campaign to build a universal access playground in Mary Park.
De Young, a graduate of the foundation’s Leadership Training Initiative started raising funds for the playground named for her son who has down syndrome, four years ago.
Earlier this year, Will’s Playground gained invaluable momentum when it was named the Midwest winner of Kabotha’s Hometown Proud Grant worth $100,000. The project has raised $470,000 of its $520,000 budget and is hoping to begin installing the playground in 2023.
Five Loaves Food Shelf Executive Director Jean Needham and Food Services Manager Jennifer Hanson explained what food insecurity is, how it is impacting the daily lives of families in New Richmond and the many different ways people can support the food shelf from volunteering to making financial donations.
On a night focused on giving, Lybeck made sure to recognize why it works.
“There are a hundred people in this room who care about the New Richmond community enough to spend an evening of their time together. As a thanks, I’m going to ask you to clap for yourselves because ultimately the reason that you guys are here tonight is because you are willing to make a difference and that means a ton.”
