Tom Dahle began a tradition of culture-rich and artistically motivated vocal groups in the St. Croix River Valley.

In the early 1990s, Dahle thought he had enough musical connections he could start a vocal ensemble that would perform at the holidays.

He had been sitting at a corner in Hudson where the vibrant history of the community was met with growth and change as a development was being built. The ensemble was a way, he thought, to preserve and showcase the artistry and culture that was at the time, possibly outshadowed by growth.

It was the period of the old dog track, as many longtime Hudonites remember.

He gathered 40 people. They started singing, and he started conducting.

The group would gather a few Saturday mornings starting in the fall to put together a compilation of festive tunes to perform for the community.

Today, they’re known as the Phipps Festival Chorus.

For 33 years, Dahle has been directing the group of around 40 singers, performing annually, typically on a Phipps stage.

It is after a well-rounded career in music that he will retire from his post on the conductor’s stand for the Phipps Festival Chorus and Phipps Choral Society, recovering his weekend mornings.

“Those artistic groups have outlasted the dog track, I’m proud to say,” Dahle said.

In between those weekend rehearsals, Dahle often can be found in the sound booths at the Phipps, working on musical direction for performances, like the upcoming “White Christmas” shows, something he may continue to do.

Over the 33 years, the faces of the Festival Chorus have changed, but not completely.

In addition to Dahle being around since the beginning, so have about 10 other singers. They’ve spent years together crafting seasonal performances for the Hudson and surrounding communities, and performing across the state a few times.

As they often do, this year’s performance will be accompanied by a band of instruments. Sometimes it’s been brass instruments or piano; this year the choir will sing with a string quartet.

After just about eight rehearsals, the Phipps Festival Chorus will take the stage to sing in the holiday season.

The performance for Dahle is just as much about the vocal quality and excellence as it is the meaning behind the music.

“I’ll miss … the enjoyment of … working on a song, working on the interpretation, working to get the heart of the song out there, so that it’s a meaningful listening experience for the audience,” he said. He likes to find pieces of the text or the composer that bring depth to the song.

Instead of it just being words mixed with rhythm and notes, Dahle likes to give the audience a chance to sit on the complexity of the composer or the history of the song – fun facts, one might call them.

There are little details that bring depth to the story of how a piece was created.

It is uncertain the future of the Phipps Festival Chorus at the moment.

They’ve never existed without Dahle before.

He said the members will be surveyed to see what they’d like to pursue moving forward, but he knows there is no shortage of musical ensembles in the community.

Unlike when the festival chorus began, there are now numerous groups and ensembles in the St. Croix Valley.

The choir may take a year off to find its footing or it may say farewell. This could be your last chance to catch them in concert, but it will be the last time to catch Dahle as conductor.

If you go to the Phipps Festival Chorus Holiday concert What: Phipps Festival Chorus Holiday Concert. The Phipps Festival Chorus, composed of over 40 community members from the St. Croix River Valley region, performs their popular holiday concert under the direction of founder Thomas Dahle. Ranging from traditional carols to modern composers, this annual concert offers seasonal celebration, merriment and good cheer. When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, Cost: $17-$32. Tickets: thephipps.org.

What happens next?

Dahle isn’t the only one who has left the Phipps in recent weeks. The organization is in a stage of transition.

Two-year executive director Darby Lunceford vacated his position in October. He has yet to be replaced.

Currently, the Phipps Board of Directors is not seeking a replacement, though they will at some point, according to Board President Monica Weekes.

The board plans to take this opportunity to “do a little housekeeping,” Weekes said. Lunceford set the Phipps up with the tools to consider their plan and vision moving forward, and they intend to take time to do so. Additionally, the current staff and team are more than capable of keeping the organization on track and running smoothly.

In a few months, the board will seek to replace Lunceford and bring on a new leader. It is yet to be determined whether that will be as “executive director” or a different title, though the position will be similar – someone to help unite all of the different programs of the Phipps and lead them cohesively.

As for the Phipps Festival Chorus, founded by Dahle, the board hasn’t yet discussed it quite yet, but Weekes hopes to see it continue in some capacity.

Weekes used to sing as part of the choir and admires what it brings to the community. She said the Phipps will have to gauge the participation interest and the audience interest in the group moving forward, but hopes to see it continue.