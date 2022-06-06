St. Croix County experienced a week of losses in a series of fatal vehicle accidents.
Three accidents occurred over the span of just a few days. Altogether four people died.
“It’s abnormal,” Lt. Charles Coleman of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.
On average, throughout the year, the county sees between 10-13 deaths as a result of motor vehicle accidents. The year has not reached the halfway point yet, and eight people have died on county roadways.
Train accident
On Tuesday, May 31, around 6:30 a.m., the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center reported that a vehicle had just been struck by a train at the railroad crossing located in the 800 block of 130th Street in Warren Township.
20-year-old Lucas Miller of New Richmond died at the scene. He was driving a van that was struck by the train.
The crossing for northbound and southbound vehicle traffic on 130th Street is controlled by a stop sign in both directions, which was in working order at the time of the accident. This was the fifth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.
Suspected intoxication
On Wednesday, June 1, a two vehicle crash was reported on Highway 35 south and County Road H around 11 p.m.
22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by Jordan Anderson, 37, who failed to stop at a stop sign.
Anderson was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries, later released.
He was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and has been formally charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
This accident accounted for the sixth traffic fatality of the year.
Double fatality
At about noon on Saturday, June 4, two vehicles crashed on the 2000 block of Highway 65 in Star Prairie.
Louis Lazano, 26, of Centuria was traveling north, crossed the centerline and struck Osceola resident Eric Willey’s, 53, vehicle traveling southbound.
Both Lazano and Willey died at the scene.
Eric Willey’s passenger, Melissa Willey, 50, was transported to the hospital for injuries.
These traffic fatalities represent the seventh and eighth in the county this year.
