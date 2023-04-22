Steve Fox

Steve Fox with his new book, a collection of short stories, called "Sometimes Creek."

Hudson author Steve Fox was named as one of Arts & Literature Laboratory’s Wisconsin Writers Award recipients for works published in 2022. 

Fox received the first place Zona Gale Award for Short Fiction for his recent collection of short stories, “Sometimes Creek.” 

The awards celebrate works published in 2022 by writers currently residing in or having lived for a significant period of time in Wisconsin. 

Sometimes Creek

"Sometimes Creek" by Steve Fox.

First-place winners of the Wisconsin Writers Awards for work published in 2022 each receive $500 and a five-day writing residency at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point. Honorable mentions receive $50 and week-long residency at Ernest Hüpeden's Painted Forest in Wonewoc. 

Out-of-state judges made the decisions for each award.

“Sometimes Creek” is a culmination of some of Fox’s easiest and hardest stories, both to write and to read. He brings absurdity and grief together with a bit of dark and ominous creativity. You come face to face with characters who are facing challenging realities. 

The Wisconsin Writers Awards was established in 1964 and is Wisconsin’s longest-running literary award for published work. The eight awards include four awards for books, three awards for short form works including short stories, poetry, and nonfiction, and one special prize for writing by a Wisconsin high school student. 

More information about the winners, judges and guidelines can be found at artlitlab.org/programs/literary-arts/wisconsin-writers-awards.

The Wisconsin Writers Awards is a program of Arts and Literature Laboratory, a community-driven contemporary non-profit arts organization that supports the visual, literary, musical and performing arts, presents over 200 free or low-cost events per year and offers year-round arts education for all ages. The laboratory nurtures innovation and the artistic growth of contemporary visual, literary and performing artists; connects artists, resources and community; and fuels a passion for arts and literature.

