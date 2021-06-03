See the reports from this past week:
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:33 p.m. May 25. The complainant told police he saw several teenagers trying to get into his home through the window at the front of the home. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone or anything out of the ordinary.
Frauds
Possible fraud was reported at 10:09 a.m. May 26 from Ninth Street. The complainant told police her son recently purchased multiple iPhones after being contacted by a woman through a mobile app. Her son sent the phones to an address in Uganda. Three iPhones were fully paid off, and a fourth was almost paid off. Loss: $4,000-4,500.
Possible fraud was reported at 10:23 a.m. May 26 from Industrial Street. The complainant told police she received a call from a man identifying himself as a Hudson Police Officer who said her Social Security number was used by a homicide suspect. He asked her to confirm her name, date of birth and the last four numbers of her social security number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.