Tracy Berglund and the local Thrivent Community are hosting a free American Heart Association sponsored Heartsaver CPR/AED class for adult, child and infant certification in November.
The classes are offered Thursday, Nov. 3, or Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Trinity Academy, 1205 Sixth St., Hudson.
Space is limited, so RSVP to Doreen Bonk at 715-954-4595 or email doreen.bonk@thrivent.com. A light meal will be provided.
The event is free, though a free will donations are being accepted. Cereal, oatmeal, canned soup, crackers, diapers, wipes, baby food, instant rice packs or peanut butter are being requested for the St. Croix Valley Food Shelf.
Twin, full or queen sheet sets, comforters, blankets, mattress pads, or bed pillows are being requested for We Do Feet, a local outreach ministry that provides basic household items to anyone in need.
If you prefer to give a monetary donation, checks should be made payable to St. Croix Valley Food Shelf or We Do Feet. No products will be sold at this event. For additional important information, visit thrivent.com/disclosures.
