If you have driven past Freedom Park recently, you probably noticed the army (pun intended) of military tents set up just to the east off Wall Street (County CC).
The deployment of troops to Freedom Park has become a regular occurrence in recent summers as various contingents of soldiers participate in hands on training by local professionals in a variety of skills from masonry, excavating and heavy equipment operation to, this summer, carpentry, electrical, plumbing and HVAC all in service of building Freedom Park Center. The 18,000-square-foot complex, designed to serve veterans, senior citizens and youth, is scheduled to open later this year.
The soldiers are receiving this training as part of the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program designed to take advantage of industry professionals willing to volunteer their time to train soldiers with valuable skills they can use during their military service and wartime missions.
In exchange for this training, the military looks for opportunities (across a wide range of sectors from healthcare and construction to transportation and cybersecurity), in this case constructing Freedom Park Center, to “provide quality services with lasting benefits to communities throughout America.”
The Innovative Readiness Training is providing the labor to build Freedom Park Center, but everything else, materials, fuel, food has to be paid for by the VFW.
As part of their fundraising efforts this summer, the Post has organized a number of events to help raise money to pay for those expenditures. If you are interested in contributing to the cause, here are some fun ways to do so.
Fly-in and car show
Time: 7:30-11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, May 20.
Location: New Richmond Regional Airport, 625 West Hanger Road.
Cost: $10 adult breakfast; $5 kids, 3-10 years old.
Johnson Motors will be sponsoring a fly-in and car show at the Wings of Wisconsin corporate hangar 11-13 on the north ramp at the airport. All proceeds from the event will go towards the VFW Freedom Park Project. Local aircraft, race cars, vintage automobiles and fire trucks will be on display. Airport Manager Mike Demulling has even promised to let you shoot the 750 gallon-per-minute water cannon on the crash fire rescue truck for a $200 donation.
Memorial Day
Time: 1-7 p.m.
Date: Monday, May 29.
Location: Lakefront Park, Hudson.
Cost: Free will donation.
On Memorial Day, FIT Real Estate will once again be hosting a concert to benefit the Freedom Park Center project.
The event is being promoted as a family friendly afternoon featuring food, drinks, bounce houses, face painting, kid’s hula hoop contest, silent auction and a concert.
The featured artists include Joshua Lassi at 1 p.m.; Jake Nelson Music at 2 p.m.; Tim Sigler at 3:30 p.m.; and U.S. Navy Veteran, Sailor Jerri, taking the stage at 5 p.m. This is a free will donation event with all proceeds benefiting the Freedom Park Center building project.
