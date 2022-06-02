The Friends of the Hudson Library hosted its 11th Bookmark Design Contest for fourth grade students in the Hudson School District.
Submissions were judged by a panel of local artists and the winning designs, one from each school, will be printed and distributed at the Hudson Area Public Library.
Each student’s bookmark followed a theme of the library, books or reading.
This year’s winners are:
Claire Knepler, St. Patrick School.
Arianna Zezza, Willow River Elementary.
Aylah Tepper, E.P. Rock Elementary.
Bryn Likness, Houlton Elementary.
Elena Frey, North Hudson Elementary.
Paige Kowalsky, Hudson Prairie Elementary.
Addy Jamieson, River Crest Elementary.
