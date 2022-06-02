Bookmark design winners

Bookmark competition winners Claire Knepler, Arianna Zezza, Aylah Tepper, Bryn Likness, Elena Frey and Paige Kowalsky. Not pictured: Addy Jamieson.

The Friends of the Hudson Library hosted its 11th Bookmark Design Contest for fourth grade students in the Hudson School District. 

Submissions were judged by a panel of local artists and the winning designs, one from each school, will be printed and distributed at the Hudson Area Public Library. 

Each student’s bookmark followed a theme of the library, books or reading.  

Bookmark winning designs

The winning book mark designs will be available at the Hudson Area Public Library.

This year’s winners are: 

  • Claire Knepler, St. Patrick School.

  • Arianna Zezza, Willow River Elementary.

  • Aylah Tepper, E.P. Rock Elementary.

  • Bryn Likness, Houlton Elementary.

  • Elena Frey, North Hudson Elementary.

  • Paige Kowalsky, Hudson Prairie Elementary.

  • Addy Jamieson, River Crest Elementary. 

