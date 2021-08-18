RTSA Sirens.jpg
Michael Brun

Sunday, Aug. 9

4:55 p.m., fire alarm, 2117 White Pine Road

8:19 p.m., fuel leak, 416 Red Brick Road 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

11:56 a.m., fire alarm, 181 Carmichael Road

12:26 p.m., fuel leak, Second St. and Buckeye

Wednesday, Aug. 11

8:21 p.m., fire alarm, 109 Locust St.

10:48 p.m., fire alarm, 109 Locust St.

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:34 a.m., assist EMS, 2620 Center Drive

9:07 a.m., assist EMS, 2620 Center Drive

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you