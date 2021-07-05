HUDSON — Booster Days returned to Lakefront Park this weekend, after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents and visitors gathered downtown to ride the carnival rides, hear live music, watch fireworks and enjoy the heat of the 4th of July weekend.
A couple events, including the parade and car show, were not held this year, but will be back next summer.
The event is the kickoff to the summer festival season in town.
