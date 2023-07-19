The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin...
Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin...
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Richmond,
or 14 miles north of River Falls, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Hammond and Baldwin around 730 PM CDT.
Woodville around 735 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Glenwood City, Boyceville and Knapp.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Washington,
northeastern Ramsey, north central Pierce and St. Croix Counties
through 745 PM CDT...
At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Stillwater, or 13 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Hudson around 710 PM CDT.
Roberts around 720 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Hammond and
Baldwin.
This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and
22.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
520 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD
MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE
SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER DAKOTA
HENNEPIN RAMSEY SCOTT
WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CHIPPEWA
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT,
GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, RED WING,
RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER,
STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WILLMAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.