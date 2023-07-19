Fun Fest Roundup

Riding the Roundup was not for the faint of heart or anyone eating too many corn dogs Fun Fest over the weekend in New Richmond. 

Fun Fest 2023 is in the books and it was one to remember. New Richmond’s featured summer festival pitched its tents downtown for a third straight year drawing an estimated 6,000 people a day during its four day run and setting an all time record on Saturday.

Whether you were looking for a pickle on a stick, pork chop sandwich or a gyros with all the fixings, you could find it at the food court.  

Crowds enjoyed happy hours each evening ahead of live music under the big top while kids of all ages kept the carnival rides busy and the barkers hustling.

Fun Fest 2023

Saturday’s traditional cornhole tourney attracted players with plenty of pitching prowess and some not so much.

Conditions for Sunday’s parade were ideal, maybe even a touch cool for some of the younger parade goers. The crowd was treated to four marching bands including both bands from New Richmond’s high school and middle school as well as bands from Somerset and Osceola. New Richmond Mayor Zajkoiwski made his first official parade appearance along with Grand Marshals Jon and Mary Hailey.   

The second annual hot dog eating contest saw four contenders use several different techniques to try and win the weenie crown. In the end, much to the crowd’s delight, the smallest weenie won after an overtime round saw New Richmond’s own Noris Patraw edge out New Richmond High School hockey goalie Blake Melton by a half inch when the leftover dogs were measured. 

