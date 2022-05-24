Given how the Spring has gone so far, the general sentiment at Saturday’s K-9 Fun Run was that at least it was not snowing. And even if it had been snowing, it most likely would not have prevented the group of diehard dog owners from showing up the 4th Annual K9 Fun Run/Walk and completing the 2-mile course to raise funds and awareness for New Richmond Police Department K-9 OfficerKatie Chevrierand her partner Storm.
The NRPD K-9 program is run solely on donations.
Penny and Bolt
(L-R) Hayden Wallace and Penny crossed the finish line in first followed by Kristy Tody and Bolt in second at the K-9 Fun Run/Walk Saturday in New Richmond.
Diehard dog owners showed up on a cold Saturday morning for the 4th Annual K9 Fun Run/Walk to raise awareness and funds for New Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Katie Chevrier and her partner Storm.
The theme for this year's event was Twinsies, dress like your pet, and the clear winners were (L-R) Angelina Featherly and her German Shepard Millie, and Tonya Casarez and her Labrador Retriever Nala dressed in their matching tie dyed t-shirts. You could tell Nala in particular really dug her shirt.
Diehard dog owners showed up on a cold Saturday morning for the 4th Annual K9 Fun Run/Walk to raise awareness and funds for New Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Katie Chevrier and her partner Storm.
The theme for this year's event was Twinsies, dress like your pet, and the clear winners were (L-R) Angelina Featherly and her German Shepard Millie, and Tonya Casarez and her Labrador Retriever Nala dressed in their matching tie dyed t-shirts. You could tell Nala in particular really dug her shirt.
The theme for this year's event was Twinsies, dress like your pet, and the clear winners were Angelina Featherly and her German Shepard Millie, and Tonya Casarez and herLabrador RetrieverNala all dressed in their matching tie dyed t-shirts. You could tell Nala in particular really dug her shirt. Hayden Wallace and Penny were the first to cross the finish line followed by Kristy Tody and Bolt.
Nobody walked away without a gift bag filled with doggy goodies from Countryside Veterinary Clinic. Both first and second place race winners and best dressed winners also received baskets filled with doggy swag including treats, toys and care products.
Generous donations were also made to the event by Kwik Trip, Westconsin Credit Union, and Walmart.
Deputy Chief Koehler and K-9 handler Officer Katie Chevrier organized the event with support from City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld.
As a bonus for participating in the run, Chief Yehlik opened up the new addition to the building for a tour which many of the bundled up participants eagerly took advantage of.
For folks unable to attend the run or who are just interested in contributing to the K-9 program, you can mail or drop off your check made out to the New Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit at 1443 Campus Drive, New Richmond, WI 54017.
