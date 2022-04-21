Geocaching in the park
HUDSON – On Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to noon, meet at the Willow River Nature Center to get out in the fresh air and have fun with this treasure hunting activity.
Bring an item to place into any caches you find if you wish to take any items out. We will have a limited number of GPS units available. Feel free to bring your own GPS unit or smartphone with the free geocaching app if you have one.
Hudson Prom grand march
HUDSON – Hudson High School prom, with a Secret Garden theme, will be Saturday, April 23.
Grand march is at 7 p.m. at the high school, immediately followed by coronation and the dance.
Spectators are required to purchase tickets for grand march before the event. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online, ci.ovationtix.com/35454/production/1085200.
Annie Mack
HUDSON – Annie Mack is a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who composes from the gut and demands attention. Performing her own unique blend of blues, country, rock and soul, join Mack at the Phipps Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $20.
Painting Henrietta
RIVER FALLS – Pleasant Pasture Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center is partnering with Cheers Pablo, Hudson, for a paint and sip event at Belle Vinez Winery, W10829 875th Ave, River Falls. On April 22 from 6:30-9 p.m., channel your inner Picasso to paint a 16-by-20 canvas of Henrietta the Highland Heifer.
No artistic ability necessary. The cost of the event is $45, and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, visit fb.me/e/2klbaJa4v.
Building a beautiful charcuterie board
HUDSON – On April 23, 12-2:30 p.m., learn the professional skills of building a charcuterie platter.
In this class at Grand Fete, chef Jessica Tijerina will help you build a beautiful charcuterie of cheese, meat, nuts, dried fruit, crackers and more.
Learn how to pair meat and cheese, how to make a salami rose and many more fun, decorative and edible creations.
Each guest will take home a 12-inch by 6-inch local Wood from the Hood charcuterie board along with their very own charcuterie creation, a “how-to” guide and a special gift from Tijerina Global Spices.
Snacks provided.
Bring your own wine, beer and liquor. Water, coffee and tea will be provided.
The cost of this event is $75. Visit grandfeteshop.com/ to sign up.
Frances Cohler Coffee Concert
RIVER FALLS – The series features performances by University of Wisconsin-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists. All performances are free, open to the public and held in the Abbott Concert Hall in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required in all campus buildings.
Coffee and cookies are served after each concert in the lobby. Concert performers may be subject to change.
Donations are accepted through the UWRF Foundation to support the series.
Performances are scheduled through May.
The performance on April 22 will feature Ji Young Lee, an international pianist born in Korea, and Hector Landa, an assistant professor of music at UW-Superior, on a piano duet.
Earth Fest 2022
RIVER FALLS – Come celebrate Earth Fest at Glenn Park from 2-5 p.m. on April 24. The event is free and all are welcome to attend. The event will feature music, food, activities and a sustainability fair. The event is hosted by Hope for Creation.
Kinni River cleanup
RIVER FALLS – It's time for the annual KinniRiverCleanUp! Join community members on April 22, 23, and 24 on the Kinni and in the watershed to celebrate Earth Day. The event is being hosted by the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust. Signup is available online.
Bluegrass, Bourbon and Brews
RIVER FALLS – After a two-year hiatus, the River Falls Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring back the Bluegrass, Bourbon and Brews Festival April 22-23. This year will feature new venues, local craft beverages and more music. Event tickets can be purchased online through the Chamber of Commerce website.
